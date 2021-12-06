The 58th annual Killeen Christmas Parade will be held this Saturday at 1 p.m. in historic downtown Killeen.
The parade will begin on Avenue D and 2nd Street and feature Santa Claus on a firetruck, reindeer in a corvette, and Fort Hood’s cavalry horse unit, among many others. There will be dozens of floats and performers and possibly an appearance from the Grinch.
The parade theme is “On Ice” and participants were encouraged to incorporate it in their displays. The full map of the route can be found at KilleenTexas.gov/REC.
The city of Killeen’s Recreation Services Department will also host the following holiday events:
Letters to Santa: Through Dec. 13; Family Recreation Center
Christmas Toy Drive: Through Dec. 13; Family Recreation Center
Outdoor Decorating Contest: Registration is Nov. 29 - Dec. 10; Voting is Dec. 11-15
