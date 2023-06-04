A controversial, voter-approved marijuana ordinance was a smoking-hot topic during two court hearings in May and a local judge seemed to be on the verge of making a crucial decision on the matter. Then Bell County’s lawsuit against the City of Killeen came to a screeching halt with the filing of an appeals court case in Austin.
“It basically means that the case is put on pause,” said Bell County Attorney Jim Nichols, whose office filed a civil lawsuit against the City of Killeen on April 11. Nichols spoke with the Herald on Friday.
That “pause” could last up to eight months, according to the attorney representing the City of Killeen.
“There are some questions that the City of Killeen wants the court of appeals to answer before we can go any further in district court.” Nichols said. “This isn’t atypical in a civil case. It is among the different tactics that are used on civil cases, so we were expecting an interlocutory appeal depending on how the judge ruled.”
Judge Rick Morris ruled in Bell County’s favor on May 25, when the judge denied the city’s “pleas to jurisdiction” that would have stopped the lawsuit in its tracks. That same day, the City of Killeen filed its appeal with the Third Court of Appeals in Austin.
“The court was actually required to rule on the pleas to the jurisdiction before conducting an injunction hearing,” said Philip Kingston, the Dallas-area attorney hired by the city, in an emailed response to questions from the Herald on Friday. “A city is only subject to injunctions in narrow circumstances not present here, and it’s still impossible to describe what the county’s interest is other than politics. An immediate challenge to jurisdiction saves all parties money because it stays (halts) the trial proceedings until it is determined whether the court has authority to even decide the case. It would be a waste to taxpayers to fund a case where the final ruling could just be thrown out.”
CAN THE COUNTY SUE KILLEEN?
Kingston argued that only the State of Texas — as represented by the Attorney General’s Office — has the authority to sue the city.
“The county and district attorney can only act for the state in criminal jurisdictions,” Kingston said, during the May 25 hearing. “The AG’s Office represents the state in civil matters. There simply is not standing here today ... it’s not even a close question.”
At that same hearing, Assistant District Attorney Erica Morgan argued that the county has standing in the lawsuit because it is named as a governmental subdivision of the State of Texas.
“It’s ridiculous to say that we cannot assert our rights,” she said, on May 25.
In addition to the jurisdictional question, another main purpose of the May 25 hearing was for Morris to rule on a motion for a temporary injunction that would have compelled KPD officers to again make arrests for possession of 4 ounces or less of marijuana. However, Morris declined to rule on that motion until he receives legal briefs from both sides.
“For us, the question is whether the City of Killeen can do what it is doing,” Nichols said, on Friday. “That will be an interpretation of the existing law by both Judge Morris and by the court of appeals.
“We’re confident that the law allows us to sue in this situation,” Nichols said. “They’re complaining that we don’t have the right to bring the lawsuit in the first place, but if prosecuting attorneys don’t have the right to complain about this happening in their county, then who does?”
For the defendants, the lawsuit is motivated by politics.
“We have to take litigation seriously and we are, but it’s clear that this is more political than legal,” Kingston said, on Friday. “The county disdains Killeen voters and wants to see continued enforcement of low-level, nonviolent marijuana laws despite the overwhelming majority of voters in favor of de-prioritization.”
WHAT’S HAPPENED SO FAR? WHAT’S NEXT?
KPD stopped making arrests in cases solely involving misdemeanor marijuana possession in November of last year after local voters approved Proposition A by a margin of 69% to 31%.
“KPD officers continue to follow the ordinance,” said Ofelia Miramontez, KPD spokeswoman, in an email to the Herald on Friday.
The legal battle over low-level marijuana enforcement has gotten the attention of Texans from elsewhere.
On the side of the defense is Ground Game Texas, a progressive organization based in Austin that helped to push the decriminalization measure onto local ballots. As a “defendant-intervenor” in the lawsuit, Ground Game’s attorney is seated at the table along with the City of Killeen’s attorney.
Two other organizations — Decriminalize Denton and Denton Voters Against Intermeddling County Officials, or DVAICO — filed a “friend of the court” brief on the side of the City of Killeen and also have had an attorney at the two prior hearings to assist as an adviser.
Attorneys on all sides are preparing for the appeals case.
“All parties will have an opportunity to brief the case to the Austin Court of Appeals,” Kingston said. “For accelerated appeals like a jurisdictional question, I would anticipate four to eight months.”
The lawsuit itself eventually will be bounced back to district court for a trial.
“This is an interesting case and it’ll get more interesting,” Kingston said, on May 25. “We’ll be presenting more evidence after discovery is completed ... after a trial on the merits, you’ll see that the ordinance is not in conflict with state law.”
The Herald will continue to follow this case in the district and appeals courts.
(1) comment
Killeen is fighting to keep kids out of jail, protect the criminal records and allow these kids to have a future.
Without this fight: our convicted youth will never see college loans to obtain education, won't qualify for apartments, won't qualify for local / statewide jobs and most importantly they potentially become major crime committees!!
Oddly enough Killeen maybe trailblazer in the sense that : Conservative ran counties rarely buck the Status Quo.
This makes for a very interesting case moving forward in the coming months: as I predicted the Austin Appeals Court will favor Killeen prospective.
