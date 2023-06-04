A controversial, voter-approved marijuana ordinance was a smoking-hot topic during two court hearings in May and a local judge seemed to be on the verge of making a crucial decision on the matter. Then Bell County’s lawsuit against the City of Killeen came to a screeching halt with the filing of an appeals court case in Austin.

“It basically means that the case is put on pause,” said Bell County Attorney Jim Nichols, whose office filed a civil lawsuit against the City of Killeen on April 11. Nichols spoke with the Herald on Friday.

(1) comment

JOELFERGUSON

Killeen is fighting to keep kids out of jail, protect the criminal records and allow these kids to have a future.

Without this fight: our convicted youth will never see college loans to obtain education, won't qualify for apartments, won't qualify for local / statewide jobs and most importantly they potentially become major crime committees!!

Oddly enough Killeen maybe trailblazer in the sense that : Conservative ran counties rarely buck the Status Quo.

This makes for a very interesting case moving forward in the coming months: as I predicted the Austin Appeals Court will favor Killeen prospective.

