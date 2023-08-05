Operation Stand Down
Operation Stand Down Central Texas will be holding it’s inaugural Vet-Fest Saturday, Aug. 5, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Copperas Cove City Park. The event will be free, though there will be a $5 parking fee.
Alcoholics Anonymous
Alcoholics Anonymous has several meetings in the area for those who require its service. Alcoholics Anonymous is a fellowship of people who come together to solve their drinking problem.
To find a group near you, go to https://centexintergroup.com/meetings/?tsml-region=killeen
American Legion Post 223
The American Legion Post 223 mets every first Saturday of the month at 10 a.m. The Auxiliary group meets the first Monday of every month at 6:30 p.m.. The Legion Riders meets every second Saturday at 9 a.m.
For more information, call 254-634-8091
Altrusa International of Central Texas
Altrusa International of Central Texas meets the fourth Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church of Killeen, 3801 Cunningham Road. For more information on Altrusa International of Central Texas, call Denise Edmonson at 254-368-8417.
Altrusa International of Copperas Cove
Altrusa of Copperas Cove meets at noon the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at Giovanni’s Restaurant, 115 W. Bus. Hwy 190, Copperas Cove.
For more information on Altrusa, call Debbie Llacuna at 254-290-6277.
Bell County Area Parkinson’s Support Group-West
The Bell County Area Parkinson’s Support Group-West will meet on the first and third Fridays in the Killeen Senior Center in Lions Club Park. The meeting time is 2:30-4 p.m.
Anyone interested in learning more about Parkinson’s disease and other movement disorders is encouraged to attend. Contact Gayle at 254-718-4197 for more information.
Bell County Genealogical Society
The Bell County Genealogical Society will meet the fourth Saturday at 2:00 p.m. at the Bell County Extension Office, 1605 N Main Street, Belton, Texas. Attendees do not need to be from Bell County.
A service provided by the members, called Genealogy Guidance, is offered from 11 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on the same fourth Saturday at the Temple Library in the Genealogy Room. Members of the Society will be on hand to help anyone interested in learning how to do their own genealogy research.
Bell County Master Gardener Association
The Bell County Master Gardener Association, “Ask a Master Gardener” and
Carter Blood Care are hosting a Blood Drive on Saturday, August 12, from 8 A.M. to 12 A.M., Texas Agrilife Extension Office, 1605 N. Main St., Belton. Your donation could save a life. Carter Blood Care provides blood to Central Texas hospitals including Veterans Affair Hospital in Temple.
To donate you must be at least 16 years of age, weigh 110 lbs. and feel well and healthy the day of donation. Blood centers call the summer months a “time of need” as they see fewer donors during this time.
Before donating you will want to eat a good meal and stay hydrated. Every single blood type saves lives, so we encourage anyone willing to donate to visit. Walk-ins are welcome or you can schedule an appointment by calling 800-366-2834 or go on line at https://www.carterbloodcare.org/donate-blood!
Harker Heights Kiwanis Club
The Kiwanis Club of Harker Heights meets on the second and fourth Tuesday, at noon at Zum Edelweiss German Restaurant in the Heights Plaza. The Speaker for the Tuesday meeting will be Dr Shelley Cole, MD. The topic will be how to treat diseases safely and possibly take people off medications.
Historical Society of Copperas Cove
The Copperas Cove Historical Society meets on the second Wednesday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Cove public library. Visitors are welcome to join.
For more information, contact Sandor Vegh at 254-290-8791.
KLGA
The Killeen Ladies Golf Association meets each Wednesday for regular play day at Stonetree Golf Club, 1600 Stonetree Drive. All area ladies are invited to join us for a fun day of golf. Tee time is 8:00 a.m. Please arrive 30 minutes earlier for pairings. For more information, please contact Irene Patterson at 254-628-1602 or email imarieapat@aol.com.
Killeen Rotary Club
The Killeen Rotary Club meets the first and third Wednesday at noon at the Killeen Arts and Activity Center, 801 N 4th St B . The entrance is on the corner of Sprott and 2nd street.
Join us for good food and fellowship. Call 254-702-6860 for Rotary information.
Korean War Veterans Association
The Don C. Faith Chapter 222 of the Korean War Veterans Association meets every second Saturday at noon at VFW Post 9192, 301 Wolf St. in Killeen.
For more information, contact commander Arthur L. Bryan at 254-368-7599. All who served in Korea are invited.
LULAC Herencia Council #4297
LULAC Herencia Council 4297 meets the second Monday of each month. Join us from 6-8 at the Mt. Sinai Church on Stan Schlueter.
The group will meet in the portable to the left of the parking lot. For information contact Lulacherenciacouncil4297@gmail.com.
National Alliance on Mental Illness
National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) will meet on July 11th and July 25th at 6:30pm at the Temple VA Hospital. Use the entrance on the Valet parking side of the hospital and take the elevator to the 5th floor — Conference Room 5G31. Both care-givers, supporters and those suffering from mental illness are welcome to join us for mutual support and sharing of information. For more information, call 254-771-3638.
Nubia Temple #191
Nubia Temple #191 meets monthly on the second Wednesday of each month starting at 7 p.m. to discuss important business of the temple. It meets at 304 S. 40th St. in Killeen Visiting nobles are welcome. Contact Illistrious Potentate Earnest Caffie at 254-813-0120 for directions or additional information.
TREA Enlisted Association
TREA Enlisted Association Chapter 88 will meet at noon on Saturday, July 22, at the VFW Post 9192 to finalize upcoming Luau and check the status of ticket sales.
All members and past Auxiliaries are asked to attend this important event. For more information, please call G. Lopez at 254-702-0465.
VFW Post 3892
VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights, is hosting several events.
Every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday night, the post has DJ/Karaoke Capps from 7:30pm to close.
Free urban line dancing classes go from 7 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays. The post has free pool on Tuesdays. Tejano night is every 1st and 3rd Saturday of the month.
Voiture 1031 Bell County
The 40/8 Voiture 1031 Bell County Chapter will have a fundraiser on Aug. 16 from 509 p.m. at the Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers, 490 Farm to Market 2410 in Harker Heights.
A portion of each purchase will be donated to the local chapter. For more information, contact Rolando Salinas at 254-466-3882.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.