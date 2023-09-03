Alcoholics Anonymous
Alcoholics Anonymous has several meetings in the area for those who require its service. Alcoholics Anonymous is a fellowship of people who come together to solve their drinking problem.
To find a group near you, go to https://centexintergroup.com/meetings/?tsml-region=killeen
Altrusa International of Central Texas
Altrusa International of Central Texas meets the fourth Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church of Killeen, 3801 Cunningham Road.
For more information on Altrusa International of Central Texas, call Denise Edmonson at 254-368-8417.
Altrusa International of Copperas Cove
Altrusa of Copperas Cove meets at noon the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at Giovanni’s Restaurant, 115 W. Bus. Hwy 190, Copperas Cove.
For more information on Altrusa, call Debbie Llacuna at 254-290-6277.
Bell County Area Parkinson’s Support Group-West
The Bell County Area Parkinson’s Support Group-West will meet on the first and third Fridays in the Killeen Senior Center in Lions Club Park. The meeting time is 2:30-4 p.m.
Anyone interested in learning more about Parkinson’s disease and other movement disorders is encouraged to attend. Contact Gayle at 254-718-4197 for more information.
Bell County Genealogical Society
The Bell County Genealogical Society will meet the fourth Saturday at 2:00 p.m. at the Bell County Extension Office, 1605 N Main Street, Belton, Texas. Attendees do not need to be from Bell County.
A service provided by the members, called Genealogy Guidance, is offered from 11 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on the same fourth Saturday at the Temple Library in the Genealogy Room.
Members of the Society will be on hand to help anyone interested in learning how to do their own genealogy research.
Central Texas Republican Women
Central Texas Republican Women will meet on Sept. 18 at The Gin at Nolan Creek, 219 S. East Street in Belton, for their Monthly Networking Lunch.
The Guest Speaker is Rafael Baer, Outreach Director with TPPF (Texas Public Policy Foundation), and the topic is “Hispanic Conservative Voters in Texas.” Rafa Baer has a well-rounded background, having worked constituent service and legislative affairs with the Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners in Florida, as a Press Secretary for a member of the U.S. Congress, and as National Hispanic Coalitions Director for the Republican National Committee.
Please plan to join us for this relevant conversation to engage voters within our Texas Communities.
The cost for the Lunch Meeting is $20. Advance RSVP is required by Sept. 14 through an email Reservation at contactctrw@gmail.com or by a PrePaid
Reservation through Eventbrite using this link https://www.eventbrite.com/e/central-texas-rw-featuring-rafael-bejar-tppf-outreach-director-tickets-698574143067
Harker Heights Kiwanis Club
The Kiwanis Club of Harker Heights meets on the second and fourth Tuesday, at noon at Zum Edelweiss German Restaurant in the Heights Plaza.
Historical Society of Copperas Cove
The Copperas Cove Historical Society meets on the second Wednesday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Cove public library. Visitors are welcome to join.
For more information, contact Sandor Vegh at 254-290-8791.
KLGA
The Killeen Ladies Golf Association meets each Wednesday for regular play day at Stonetree Golf Club, 1600 Stonetree Drive. All area ladies are invited to join us for a fun day of golf. Tee time is 8:00 a.m.
Please arrive 30 minutes earlier for pairings. For more information, please contact Irene Patterson at 254-628-1602 or email imarieapat@aol.com.
Killeen Rotary Club
The Killeen Rotary Club meets on the first and third Wednesdays at noon at the Killeen Arts and Activities Center, 801 N. 4th Street, Building B. Entrance on Sprott Street. Please join us for good food and fellowship. Call 254 702 6860 for Rotary information.
Korean War Veterans Association
The Don C. Faith Chapter 222 of the Korean War Veterans Association meets every second Saturday at noon at VFW Post 9192, 301 Wolf St. in Killeen.
For more information, contact commander Arthur L. Bryan at 254-368-7599. All who served in Korea are invited.
LULAC Herencia Council #4297
LULAC Herencia Council 4297 meets the second Monday of each month. Join us from 6-8 at the Mt. Sinai Church on Stan Schlueter.
The group will meet in the portable to the left of the parking lot. For information contact Lulacherenciacouncil4297@gmail.com.
Nubia Temple #191
Nubia Temple #191 meets monthly on the second Wednesday of each month starting at 7 p.m. to discuss important business of the temple.
It meets at 304 S. 40th St. in Killeen Visiting nobles are welcome. Contact Illistrious Potentate Earnest Caffie at 254-813-0120 for directions or additional information.
VFW Auxiliary 3892
The Auxiliary will be holding their schnitzel dinner fundraiser on October 7 at the Post Home at 201 VFW Dr. Harker Heights. Cost per plate is $15 and consist of schnitzel, mushroom gravy, red cabbage, green beans, home fries, cucumber salad, and German bread.
To go orders begin at 4:30 P.M. and dining in begins at 5:00 P.M. All proceeds go towards the Auxiliary programs. For more information, call 254-213-3350.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) is a weight loss support group that meets from 6-7 p.m. on Thursdays at the Special Olympics Building 906 Condor Street Killeen.
Call Linda at 254-291-4457 for additional information.
VFW Post 3892
VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights, is hosting several events.
Every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday night, the post has DJ/Karaoke Capps from 7:30pm to close.
Free urban line dancing classes go from 7 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays. The post has free pool on Tuesdays. Tejano night is every 1st and 3rd Saturday of the month.
