Chamorro Association of Central Texas
The Chamorro Association of Central Texas meets at 6:30 p.m. on the first Friday of every month at the American Legion Post 223, 208 S. Park St., Killeen.
Volunteers are needed for the Christmas celebration at 5 p.m. Dec. 18. The celebration will include a potluck of finger food and a gift distribution from Santa.
Central Texas Republican Women
Central Texas Republican Women will meet Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Champions Club, Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121, Belton for our annual Chili Luncheon Fundraiser. Our featured speaker will be Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick. A fabulous live auction with amazing items donated by both our members and our elected officials will be included.
The cost is $20 per person and take-out will be available. Reservations are not required.
Additional information is available on our website: www.ctrw-pac.com
Harker Heights Kiwanis Club
The Harker Heights Kiwanis Club meets at noon on the second and fourth Tuesdays at Zum Edelweiss German Restaurant in the Harker Heights Plaza. Visitors welcome.
Killeen Civic Art Guild
Looking for area artists and appreciators of art.
The Killeen Civic Art Guild holds open studio on Mondays from 5 to 8 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 911-A Trimmier Road in Killeen.
Killeen Ladies Golf Association
The Killeen Ladies Golf Association meets each Wednesday at Stonetree Golf Club, 1600 Stonetree Drive, Killeen.
All area ladies are invited to join for a fun day of golf.
Tee time is 8:30 a.m. Please arrive 30 minutes earlier for pairings.
For more information, please contact Patty Wilson at 254-630-4617 or email pattywilson767@gmail.com.
Killeen Rotary Club
The Killeen Rotary Club meets the first and third Wednesday at noon in the Bell Room of Shilo Inn. Join for good food and fellowship.
Call 254-702-6860 for rotary information.
LULAC Herencia Council No. 4297
The group meets every second Monday of the month at 6 p.m. at the Harker Heights Recreation Center, 307 Miller’s Crossing. For more information, contact Adrienne Santaliz at 254-251-8711 or email at ajsantaliz@gmail.com.
VFW Post 3892 Auxiliary
The VFW Auxiliary will be holding their schnitzel dinner fundraiser at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday at the post home, 201 VFW Drive, Harker Heights. The menu is schnitzel, home fries, red cabbage, green beans, mushroom gravy, cucumber salad and German bread. The cost is $13 per plate. All proceeds go towards the auxiliary’s programs. For more information, call 254-213-3350.
VFW Post 9192
Service officers will be at the post, 301 Wolf St., Killeen, on Tuesday through Thursday, from noon to 2 p.m. Please bring a copy of your DD Form 214 and any other document pertaining to your claim.
The post has a large ballroom and dining available for parties. The post is a smoke-free area. Discounts can be provided for military personnel and post members. The post is open at noon. Call the Canteen Manager for more information at 254-432-4789.
