Chamorro Association of Central Texas
The Chamorro Association of Central Texas meets at 6:30 p.m. on the first Friday of every month at the American Legion Post 223, 208 S. Park St., Killeen.
Volunteers are needed for the Christmas celebration at 5 p.m. Dec. 18.
The celebration will include a potluck of finger food and a gift distribution from Santa.
Parents are asked to bring a toy for Santa to give to their child(ren).
DAV Chapter 29
The monthly membership meeting for DAV Chapter 29 will be 9 a.m. Saturday at 607-B E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. in Harker Heights. The group will have an abbreviated meeting.
The Guest Speaker will be State Rep. Hugh Shine, who will give an update on the results of the State’s Redistricting for our area. Following his presentation, the group will move into its annual ‘Family and Friends’ brunch.
DAV Chapter 29 is open every Tuesday and Saturday mornings between the hours of 8 a.m. noon to assist veterans and their family members with completing forms and claims. Someone is also available on Tuesday evenings between 6 and 8 p.m.
We are located at 607B Veterans Memorial Blvd.E. Harker Heights
Harker Heights Kiwanis Club
The Harker Heights Kiwanis Club meets at noon on the second and fourth Tuesdays at Zum Edelweiss German Restaurant in the Harker Heights Plaza.
Visitors welcome.
Killeen Civic Art Guild
Looking for area artists and appreciators of art.
The Killeen Civic Art Guild holds open studio on Mondays from 5 to 8 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 911-A Trimmier Road in Killeen.
Killeen Ladies Golf Association
The Killeen Ladies Golf Association meets each Wednesday at Stonetree Golf Club, 1600 Stonetree Drive, Killeen.
All area ladies are invited to join for a fun day of golf.
Tee time is 10 a.m. Please arrive 30 minutes earlier for pairings.
For more information, please contact Patty Wilson at 254-630-4617 or email pattywilson767@gmail.com.
Killeen Rotary Club
The Killeen Rotary Club meets the first and third Wednesday at noon in the Alamo Room of Shilo Inn. Join for good food and fellowship. Call 254-702-6860 for rotary information.
LULAC Herencia Council No. 4297
The group meets every second Monday of the month at 6 p.m. at the Harker Heights Recreation Center, 307 Miller’s Crossing. For more information, contact Adrienne Santaliz at 254-251-8711 or email at ajsantaliz@gmail.com.
VFW Post 3892
VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive, Harker Heights, will host a country and western dance from 7:30-11 p.m. Friday. Dance music furnished by “Larry Burgin & Texas Tradition Band.”
Come out for a fun night. Donations are welcome.
VFW Post 9192
Service officers will be at the post, 301 Wolf St., Killeen, on Tuesday through Thursday, from noon to 2 p.m.
Please bring a copy of your DD Form 214 and any other document pertaining to your claim.
The post has a large ballroom and dining available for parties. The post is a smoke-free area.
Discounts can be provided for military personnel and post members. The post is open at noon. Call the Canteen Manager for more information at 254-432-4789.
