Harker Heights Kiwanis Club
The Harker Heights Kiwanis Club meets at noon on the second and fourth Tuesdays at Zum Edelweiss German Restaurant in the Harker Heights Plaza. Visitors are welcome.
Killeen Civic Art Guild
Looking for area artists and appreciators of art.
The Killeen Civic Art Guild holds open studio on Mondays from 5 to 8 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 911-A Trimmier Road in Killeen.
Killeen Ladies Golf Association
The Killeen Ladies Golf Association meets each Wednesday at Stonetree Golf Club, 1600 Stonetree Drive, Killeen.
All area ladies are invited to join for a fun day of golf.
Tee time is 8:30 a.m.
Please arrive 30 minutes earlier for pairings.
For more information, please contact Patty Wilson at 254-630-4617 or email pattywilson767@gmail.com.
Killeen Rotary Club
The Killeen Rotary Club meets the first and third Wednesday at noon at Milestone Memories 2501 S. W.S. Young Drive, Suite 209.
Join us for good food and fellowship. Call 254-702-6860 for Rotary information.
Copperas Cove Historical Society
The Copperas Cove Historical Society meets on the 2nd Wednesday of each month at the Copperas Cove Library Meeting Room on 501 South Main in Copperas Cove.
Anyone interested in Copperas Cove history is welcome to attend.
LULAC Herencia Council No. 4297
The group meets every second Monday of the month at 6 p.m. at the Harker Heights Recreation Center, 307 Miller’s Crossing. For more information, contact Adrienne Santaliz at 254-251-8711 or email at ajsantaliz@gmail.com.
VFW Post 9192
Service officers will be at the post, 301 Wolf St., Killeen, on Tuesday through Thursday, from noon to 2 p.m.
Please bring a copy of your DD Form 214 and any other document pertaining to your claim.
The post has a large ballroom and dining available for parties. The post is a smoke-free area.
Post is located at 301 Wolf Street, 254-432-4789.
D.A.V. Chapter 29
We are available for claim filing and assistance with forms on Tuesday and Saturday mornings from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. We are also available on Tuesday evenings from 6 to 8 p.m.
Veterans and family members are welcome to these services. We are located at 607B Veteran Memorial Boulevard East, in Harker Heights.
Our Commander is James Dukes III.
Texas Veterans for Medical Marijuana
Texas Veterans for Medical Marijuana will sponsor the Texas Veterans Medical Cannabis Conference 2022 at the Killeen Civic & Conference Center on April 16, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The purpose of the conference is to educate veterans about the Texas Compassionate Use Program which allows patients with certain qualifying conditions to use cannabis as medicine.
Featured speakers will include Representative Brad Buckley, House District 54; Dr. Matthew Brimberry, MD, who will explain how cannabis helps Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder; Dr. Wendy Askew, MD, who will discuss hemp derivatives used as medicine including Delta-8; and Mitch Fuller of the Texas Veterans of Foreign Wars who will discuss why the VFW supports a medical cannabis program in Texas.
The public is invited. This event is free and family friendly. Address is 3601 S W S Young Dr, Killeen, TX.
Bell County Master Gardener Association
Bell County Master Gardener Association will be having their monthly community education seminar on April 21 at Texas A&M AgriLife Extension office in Belton, TX at 1605 North Main Street. The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. and the topic will be “Monarch Butterflies and the Central Texas Plants they love”
Central Texas Republican Women
Central Texas Republican Women will be hosting Awards for the CTRW Scholarship Endowment Foundation on April 25, 2022 at The Gin, Belton, Texas.
Registration: 11:00 am: Meeting called to order 11:30 am. Cost is $20.00 per person.
RSVP is required.
Two Bell County students will be awarded scholarships in the amount of $1000.00 each. In addition, George Washington, will honor us with his presence. Our guest, Mark Collins is known nationally for his portrayal of our Founding Father, George Washington.
RSVP is required by Thursday, April 21, 2022
Prepay through Event Brite:
Area Veterans Advisory Committee
The Killeen Memorial Day Ceremony will be held on Monday, May 30, at 10 a.m. at American Legion 573 on 225 Cox Drive in Harker Heights, TX.
Veterans organizations are encouraged to participate and lay a wreath during the ceremony.
Information on the event can be found at: www.centex-avac.org.
