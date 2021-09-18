Bell County Historical Commission
The Bell County Historical Commission will hold a business meeting at 7 p.m. Sept. 27 in the first-floor courtroom of the Bell County Courthouse in Belton.
The BCHC works to preserve and promote the county’s historical heritage in accordance with Texas state laws and under the direction of the Bell County Commissioners Court. The BCHC meets the fourth Monday of each month, except May and December, in the historic Bell County Courthouse in Belton. The BCHC does not meet in May or December because of holiday hour conflicts.
Persons interested in more information, or becoming a member, may contact the BCHC office on the first floor of the courthouse in Belton. The office is staffed by volunteers most days Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon. The telephone number for the office is 254-933-5917.
Central Texas Republican Women
Central Texas Republican Women will meet at 11 a.m. Monday at the Gin at Nolan Creek in Belton.
Cost is $15 per person. Reservations are not required. We will be celebrating Constitution Day. Our featured speaker will be Tom Giovanetti, president of the Institute for Policy Innovation. Mr. Giovanetti will speak on “The Presumption of Liberty in the Constitution.”
Harker Heights Kiwanis Club
The Harker Heights Kiwanis Club meets at noon on the second and fourth Tuesdays at Zum Edelweiss German Restaurant in the Harker Heights Plaza. Visitors welcome.
Killeen Civic Art Guild
Looking for area artists and appreciators of art.
The Killeen Civic Art Guild holds open studio on Mondays from 5 to 8 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 911-A Trimmier Road in Killeen.
Killeen Ladies Golf Association
The Killeen Ladies Golf Association meets each Wednesday at Stonetree Golf Club, 1600 Stonetree Drive, Killeen.
All area ladies are invited to join for a fun day of golf.
Tee time is 8:30 a.m. Please arrive 30 minutes earlier for pairings.
For more information, please contact Patty Wilson at 254-630-4617 or email pattywilson767@gmail.com.
Killeen Rotary Club
The Killeen Rotary Club meets the first and third Wednesday at noon in the Bell Room of Shilo Inn. Join for good food and fellowship.
Call 254-702-6860 for rotary information.
LULAC Herencia Council No. 4297
The group meets every second Monday of the month at 6 p.m. at the Harker Heights Recreation Center, 307 Miller’s Crossing. For more information, contact Adrienne Santaliz at 254-251-8711 or email at ajsantaliz@gmail.com.
Military Order of the Purple Heart
Central Texas Chapter 1876, Military Order of the Purple Heart meets on the third Saturday of the month, starting at 10 a.m. The location is at AFE9A Building (Charlie Greene Hall), 699 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Harker Heights. All Purple Heart Medal recipients are welcome to attend.
TREA Chapter 88
TREA Chapter 88 will have its monthly meeting at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at VFW Post 9192, 301 Wolf St., Killeen. The Chapter is open to enlisted personnel, active and retired. On the agenda will be the upcoming Veterans Day activities and the Christmas holiday. For more information, call the Chapter President, Guadalupe Lopez, at 254-702-0465.
VFW Post 3892 Auxiliary
The VFW Auxiliary will be holding their schnitzel dinner fundraiser at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 16 at the post home, 201 VFW Drive, Harker Heights. The menu is schnitzel, home fries, red cabbage, green beans, mushroom gravy, cucumber salad and German bread. The cost is $13 per plate. All proceeds go towards the auxiliary’s programs. For more information, call 254-213-3350.
