Harker Heights Kiwanis Club
The Harker Heights Kiwanis Club meets at noon on the second and fourth Tuesdays at Zum Edelweiss German Restaurant in the Harker Heights Plaza.
Visitors welcome.
Killeen Civic Art Guild
The Killeen Civic Art Guild holds open studio on Mondays from 5 to 8 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 911-A Trimmier Road in Killeen. The group is looking for area artists and appreciators of art.
Killeen Ladies Golf Association
The Killeen Ladies Golf Association meets each Wednesday at Stonetree Golf Club, 1600 Stonetree Drive, Killeen.
All area ladies are invited to join for a fun day of golf.
Tee time is 10 a.m. Please arrive 30 minutes earlier for pairings.
For more information, please contact Patty Wilson at 254-630-4617 or email pattywilson767@gmail.com.
Killeen Rotary Club
The Killeen Rotary Club meets the first and third Wednesday at noon at Milestone Memories 2501 S. WS Young Dr, Ste 209. Join us for good food and fellowship.
Call 254-702-6860 for Rotary information.
LULAC Herencia Council No. 4297
LULAC Herencia Council 4297 will meet February 7 next month. Join us from 6-8 at the Harker Heights recreation center. For information contact Lulacherenciacouncil4297@gmail.com.
VFW Post 9192
Service officers will be at the post, 301 Wolf St., Killeen, on Tuesday through Thursday, from noon to 2 p.m.
Please bring a copy of your DD Form 214 and any other document pertaining to your claim.
The post has a large ballroom and dining available for parties. The post is a smoke-free area.
Discounts can be provided for military personnel and post members. The post is open at noon. Call the Canteen Manager for more information at 254-432-4789.
D.A.V. Chapter 29
D.A.V Chapter #29 will hold it’s monthly Membership meeting on Feburary 5, 2022. Breakfast will be served at 8:00 A.M.
Our Membership meeting will begin at 9:00 A.M. We are available for Claim filing and assistance with forms on Tuesday and Saturday mornings from 8:00 A.M to 11:00 A.M. We are also available on Tuesday evenings from 6:00 – 8:00 P.M.
Veterans and Family members are welcome to these Services. We are located at 607B Veteran Memorial Boulevard East, Harker Heights, TX 76548.
Our Commander is James Dukes lll.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.