Harker Heights Kiwanis Club
The Harker Heights Kiwanis Club meets at noon on the second and fourth Tuesdays at Zum Edelweiss German Restaurant in the Harker Heights Plaza.
Visitors welcome.
Killeen Civic Art Guild
The Killeen Civic Art Guild holds open studio on Mondays from 5 to 8 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 911-A Trimmier Road in Killeen. The group is looking for area artists and appreciators of art.
Killeen Ladies Golf Association
The Killeen Ladies Golf Association meets each Wednesday at Stonetree Golf Club, 1600 Stonetree Drive, Killeen.
All area ladies are invited to join for a fun day of golf.
Tee time is 10 a.m. Please arrive 30 minutes earlier for pairings.
For more information, please contact Patty Wilson at 254-630-4617 or email pattywilson767@gmail.com.
Killeen Rotary Club
The Killeen Rotary Club meets the first and third Wednesday at noon at Milestone Memories 2501 S. WS Young Dr, Ste 209. Join us for good food and fellowship.
Call 254-702-6860 for Rotary information.
LULAC Herencia Council No. 4297
The group meets every second Monday of the month at 6 p.m. at the Harker Heights Recreation Center, 307 Miller’s Crossing. For more information, contact Adrienne Santaliz at 254-251-8711 or email at ajsantaliz@gmail.com.
VFW Post 9192
Service officers will be at the post, 301 Wolf St., Killeen, on Tuesday through Thursday, from noon to 2 p.m.
Please bring a copy of your DD Form 214 and any other document pertaining to your claim.
The post has a large ballroom and dining available for parties. The post is a smoke-free area.
Discounts can be provided for military personnel and post members. The post is open at noon. Call the Canteen Manager for more information at 254-432-4789.
Central Texas Republican Women
Central Texas Republican Women will meet Monday, January 17, 2022 at The Gin, Belton, Texas.
Registration: 11:00 am: Meeting called to order 11:30 am. Cost is $20.00 per person.
All Candidates running for Texas Attorney General have been invited: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush, Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman, and Congressman Louie Gohmert.
Each candidate will be given the opportunity to speak for 10 Minutes: “Why they are running for this position and what will they bring to the office if elected.” Come help us start off the New Year!
Girls Empowerment Movement Junior League of Bell County
The Girls Empowerment Movement Junior Leqgue of Bell County will be hosting an event called Healthy Prom on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Boys and Girls Club of Central Texas in Killeen from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Guest speakers will present information on developing and healthy habits. Topics will include nutrition, dermatology, mental health and yoga.
CenTex Chapter 22 MOAA
The Central Texas Chapter 22 of Military Officers Association of America will be hosting a luncheon at The Gin Restaurant on Nolan Creek in Belton on where the world’s fastest air speed record holder Maj. Gen. (Ret) Al Joersz will be featured as a guest speaker. The luncheon will be on Jan. 21 and will go from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
You can RSVP at www.centexmoaa.org/meetings.htm
