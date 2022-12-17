Alcoholics Anonymous
Alcoholics Anonymous has several meetings in the area for those who require its service. Alcoholics Anonymous is a fellowship of people who come together to solve their drinking problem.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Alcoholics Anonymous
Alcoholics Anonymous has several meetings in the area for those who require its service. Alcoholics Anonymous is a fellowship of people who come together to solve their drinking problem.
Below is a list of open meeting times and locations in Killeen, Copperas Cove, Harker Heights and Belton:
Killeen
Delta Group (1404 N. Second St., Killeen): Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at noon; Wednesdays and Fridays at noon and 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays at 8:30 a.m., noon and 7:30 p.m.
Copperas Cove
Copperas Cove Group (Fairview Community Church, 1202 Veterans Ave., Copperas Cove): Saturdays and Sundays at 7 p.m.; Monday-Friday at 8 p.m.
Harker Heights
Thursday Night Way of Life Group (1000 Farm-to-Market 2410, Building 4, Harker Heights): Thursdays at 6:30 p.m.
Belton
Camino a La’ Recuperacion (Spanish) (603 E. Central Ave., Suite B, Belton): Sundays at 10 a.m.; Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.
Belton Group (603 E. Central Ave., Suite B, Belton): Tuesdays at 7 p.m.
Altrusa International of Central Texas
Altrusa International of Central Texas meets the fourth Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church of Killeen, 3801 Cunningham Road.
For more information on Altrusa International of Central Texas, call Denise Edmonson at 254-368-8417.
Altrusa International of Copperas Cove
Altrusa of Copperas Cove meets at noon the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of each month at Giovanni’s Restaurant, 115 W. Bus. Hwy 190, Copperas Cove.
For more information on Altrusa, call Debbie Llacuna at 254-290-6277.
Bell County Genealogical Society
The Bell County Genealogical Society meets the third Tuesday of every month from 6-8 p.m. at the Temple Public Library. Attendees do not need to be from Bell County.
Killeen Rotary Club
The Killeen Rotary Club meets the first and third Wednesday at noon at Milestone Memories, 2501 S. W.S. Young Drive, Suite 209.
Join us for good food and fellowship. Call 254-702-6860 for Rotary information.
VFW Post 9192
VFW Post 9192 is hosting a Christmas party beginning at 4 p.m. Dec. 17. Santa Claus will visit the Post for the children with gifts so register the name, sex and age of the child at the Post Canteen before Dec. 16. A Christmas dinner will be held at 5 p.m. Bring your favorite dessert for the party. For more information call the canteen personnel at 254-432-4789.
VFW Post 9192 is serving breakfast every Saturday from 7 to 11 a.m. for $8.
The Post has a Fish Fry on the first Friday of each month starting at 6 p.m. The Post is located at 301 Wolf St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.