Altrusa International of Copperas Cove
Altrusa of Copperas Cove meets at noon the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of each month at Giovanni’s Restaurant, 115 W. Bus. Hwy 190, Copperas Cove.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Altrusa International of Copperas Cove
Altrusa of Copperas Cove meets at noon the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of each month at Giovanni’s Restaurant, 115 W. Bus. Hwy 190, Copperas Cove.
For more information on Altrusa, call Debbie Llacuna at 254-290-6277.
Area Veterans Advisory Committee
The Killeen Veterans Day parade will be in downtown at 11 a.m, Friday, November 11 with a line up beginning at 10 a.m. on Avenue E.
Prior to the parade there will be a short ceremony in front of City Hall where the Veterans Regional Site Certificate will be presented to Killeen City Mayor at 10:45.
To register for the parade, go to: www.centex-avac.org.
Bell County Genealogical Society
The Bell County Genealogical Society meets the third Tuesday of every month from 6-8 p.m. at the Temple Public Library. Attendees do not need to be from Bell County.
Central Texas Republican Women
The Central Texas Republican Women will meet for the annual Chili Luncheon Fundraiser and Live Auction on Monday at The Champions Club, Bell County Expo, 301 West Loop 121, Belton from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Tickets are $25 per person and RSVP is not required.
First Lady of Texas, Cecilia Abbott will be the group’s featured guest.
The menu will feature a variety of homemade chili with all the fixings and dessert.
Killeen Rotary Club
The Killeen Rotary Club meets the first and third Wednesday at noon at Milestone Memories, 2501 S. W.S. Young Drive, Suite 209.
Join us for good food and fellowship. Call 254-702-6860 for Rotary information.
Texas Veterans for Medical Marijuana
Texas Veterans for Medical Marijuana will sponsor a public forum on Proposition A on Oct. 22 from 1 to 3:30 PM, at the Lions Club Park Senior Center in Killeen at 1700 East Stan Schlueter Loop.
This event is free and open to the public.
The forum will feature a Vote Yes Panel and a Vote No Panel to educate voters about the important issues in this proposition.
The Vote Yes Panel will include Killeen Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson, Julie Oliver of Ground Game Texas, and Louie Minor, County Commissioner Candidate Precinct 4. The Vote No Panel will include Killeen Councilmember Jose Segarra, Attorney Oliver Mintz, and Chris Bray, County Commissioner Candidate Precinct 4. How will you vote? This event will help voters make an educated choice on this proposition.
Contact David Bass at 254-319-3673 for questions about this event.
VFW Post 9192
VFW Post 9192 is serving breakfast every Saturday from 7 to 11 a.m. for $8.
The Post has a Fish Fry on the first Friday of each month starting at 6 p.m. The Post is located at 301 Wolf St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.