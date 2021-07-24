Bell County Historical Commission
The Bell County Historical Commission will meet at 7 p.m. Monday in the first-floor courtroom of the Bell County Courthouse in Belton. Charlene Carson will present the program on “Gristmills of Central Texas.” Attendee will learn about the importance of these early mills and how many of the settlements around them grew into towns.
The BCHC works to preserve and promote the county’s historical heritage in accordance with Texas state laws and under the direction of the Bell County Commissioners Court. The BCHC meets the fourth Monday of each month, except May and December, in the historic Bell County Courthouse in Belton. The BCHC does not meet in May or December because of holiday hour conflicts.
Persons interesting in more information, or becoming a member, may contact the BCHC office on the first floor of the courthouse in Belton. The office is staffed by volunteers most days Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon. The telephone number for the office is 254-933-5917.
Harker Heights Kiwanis Club
The Harker Heights Kiwanis Club meets at noon on the second and fourth Tuesdays at Zum Edelweiss German Restaurant in the Harker Heights Plaza. Visitors welcome.
The next meeting will be July 27, 2021.
Killeen Civic Art Guild
Looking for area artists and appreciators of art.
The Killeen Civic Art Guild holds open studio on Mondays from 5 to 8 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 911-A Trimmier Road in Killeen.
Killeen Ladies Golf Association
The Killeen Ladies Golf Association meets each Wednesday at Stonetree Golf Club, 1600 Stonetree Drive, Killeen.
All area ladies are invited to join for a fun day of golf.
Tee time is 8:30 a.m.
Please arrive 30 minutes earlier for pairings.
For more information, please contact Patty Wilson at 254-630-4617 or email pattywilson767@gmail.com.
Killeen Rotary Club
The Killeen Rotary Club meets the first and third Wednesday at noon in the Bell Room at the Shilo Inns, 2701 S. W.S. Young Drive, Killeen. Join for good food and fellowship.
Call 254-702-6860 for rotary information.
LULAC Herencia Council No. 4297
The group meets every second Monday of the month at 6 p.m. at the Harker Heights Recreation Center, 307 Miller’s Crossing. For more information, contact Adrienne Santaliz at 254-251-8711 or email at ajsantaliz@gmail.com.
National Alliance on Mental Illness
NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Killeen Central Counties Services offices at 100 E. Ave. A. Both care-givers, supporters and those suffering from mental health illness are welcome to join us for mutual support and sharing of information. For more information, call 254-771-3638. If not vaccinated, please bring a mask.
