Altrusa International of Central Texas
Altrusa International of Central Texas meets the fourth Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church of Killeen, 3801 Cunningham Road.
Altrusa International of Central Texas meets the fourth Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church of Killeen, 3801 Cunningham Road.
For more information on Altrusa International of Central Texas, call Denise Edmonson at 254-368-8417.
Altrusa International of Copperas Cove
Altrusa of Copperas Cove meets at noon the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of each month at Giovanni’s Restaurant, 115 W. Bus. Hwy 190, Copperas Cove.
For more information on Altrusa, call Debbie Llacuna at 254-290-6277.
Bell County Area Parkinson’s Support Group
The Bell County Area Parkinson’s Support Group will meet from 2:30-5 p.m. Dec. 9 in the meeting room at Garden Estates of Temple, 5320 205 Loop, for a combination meeting for support and information. Dr. Ahmad Shawagfeh, movement disorder neurologist with Baylor Scott & White, will speak on Parkinson’s Disease.
Mary Jane Berry, coordinator of the Georgetown Area Parkinson’s Support group, will tell us about that vibrant group. James Wickham will provide information on The HOP transit system.
Anyone interested in movement disorders is encouraged to attend.
Contact Gayle Shull at 254-718-4197 for more information and to learn about local, adaptive exercise classes.
Central Texas Republican Women
Central Texas Republican Women will meet Dec. 12 at The Gin in Belton. Registration begins at 11 a.m. The meeting will be called to order at 11:30 a.m. The cost is $20 per person.
Rep. Brad Buckley will present the topic “What to expect when the 88th Legislature Convenes January 10th.”
This is the club’s installation meeting where new officers will be installed and the gavel will be given to the new president.
RSVP by Dec. 8.
Prepay through Event Brite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/december-12-2022-membership-installation-luncheon-tickets-458653714607
Bell County Genealogical Society
The Bell County Genealogical Society meets the third Tuesday of every month from 6-8 p.m. at the Temple Public Library. Attendees do not need to be from Bell County.
Killeen Rotary Club
The Killeen Rotary Club meets the first and third Wednesday at noon at Milestone Memories, 2501 S. W.S. Young Drive, Suite 209. Join us for good food and fellowship. Call 254-702-6860 for Rotary information.
Native Plant Society of Texas
The Tonkawa Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Texas will meet Dec. 5 at 6 p.m. at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St., Salado.
Members and their guests are invited to our annual Christmas meeting. The chapter will provide the meat and members are asked to bring a side dish. Please bring a Texas native plant for the plant exchange!
VFW Post 9192
VFW Post 9192 is serving breakfast every Saturday from 7 to 11 a.m. for $8. The Post has a Fish Fry on the first Friday of each month starting at 6 p.m. The Post is located at 301 Wolf St.
