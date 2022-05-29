VFW Post 9192
Service officers will be at the post on Tuesday through Thursday, from noon to 2 p.m. Please bring a copy of your DD Form 214 and any other document pertaining to your claim.
The post has a large ballroom and dining available for parties. The post is a smoke-free area.
Post is at 301 Wolf St., Killeen, 254-432-4789.
VFW Post 9191
VFW Post 9191 will be hosting the following events which are open to the public:
Every Wednesday at 7 p.m. Burgers and brew $10 donations
June 11 Father’s Day Program
We’re located at 3307 Zephyr Rd, Killeen
D.A.V. Chapter 29
We are available for claim filing and assistance with forms on Tuesdays and Saturdays from 8 to 11 a.m. We are also available on Tuesday evenings from 6 to 8 p.m. Veterans and family members are welcome to these services.
We are at 607B Veteran Memorial Boulevard East, in Harker Heights.
Our commander is James Dukes III.
Killeen Ladies Golf Association
The Killeen Ladies Golf Association meets each Wednesday for regular playday. All area ladies are invited to join us for a fun day of golf.
Tee time is 8:30 a.m. Please arrive 30 minutes earlier for pairings.
For more information, please contact Patty Wilson at 254-630-4617 or email pattywilson767@gmail.com.
1600 Stonetree Drive, Killeen.
Killeen Rotary Club
The Killeen Rotary Club meets the first and third Wednesday at noon at Milestone Memories 2501 S. WS Young Dr, Ste 209. Join us for good food and fellowship.
Call 254-702-6860 for Rotary information.
Military Order of the Purple Heart
Central Texas Chapter 1876 of the Military Order of the Purple Heart will hold Chapter Monthly meeting every third Saturday starting at 10 am, at AFE9A building 699 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd in Harker Heights.
All Purple Heart Medal recipients are welcome to attend.
Chamorro Association of Central Texas
Chamorro Association of Central Texas meets every 1st Friday on the month at the American Legion Post 233 at 6:30 p.m.
Area Veterans Advisory Committee
The Killeen Memorial Day Ceremony will be held on Monday, May 30, at 10 a.m. at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery on SH 195.
Veterans organizations are encouraged to participate and lay a wreath during the ceremony.
Information on the event can be found at: www.centex-avac.org or call Lupe Lopez at 254-704-0465.
