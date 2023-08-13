Alcoholics Anonymous
Alcoholics Anonymous has several meetings in the area for those who require its service. Alcoholics Anonymous is a fellowship of people who come together to solve their drinking problem.
To find a group near you, go to https://centexintergroup.com/meetings/?tsml-region=killeen
Altrusa International of Central Texas
Altrusa International of Central Texas meets the fourth Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church of Killeen, 3801 Cunningham Road.
For more information on Altrusa International of Central Texas, call Denise Edmonson at 254-368-8417.
Altrusa International of Copperas Cove
Altrusa of Copperas Cove meets at noon the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at Giovanni’s Restaurant, 115 W. Bus. Hwy 190, Copperas Cove.
For more information on Altrusa, call Debbie Llacuna at 254-290-6277.
Bell County Area Parkinson’s Support Group-West
The Bell County Area Parkinson’s Support Group-West will meet on the first and third Fridays in the Killeen Senior Center in Lions Club Park.
The meeting time is 2:30-4 p.m.
Anyone interested in learning more about Parkinson’s disease and other movement disorders is encouraged to attend. Contact Gayle at 254-718-4197 for more information.
Browning Community Garden Club
Browning Community Garden Club (BCGC) will hold its annual “Meet and Greet” on August 15 at 11 a.m. at the Lil Tex Restaurant, 502 S. Main in Copperas Cove.
Anyone interested in learning more about gardening and plants is invited. Attendees will get an overview of our activities for the year, meet current members and have the opportunity to join our organization.
For more information contact Paula Boales Pabis at 254-290-5537 or paulaboales@gmail.com
Bell County Genealogical Society
The Bell County Genealogical Society will meet the fourth Saturday at 2:00 p.m. at the Bell County Extension Office, 1605 N Main Street, Belton, Texas. Attendees do not need to be from Bell County.
A service provided by the members, called Genealogy Guidance, is offered from 11 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on the same fourth Saturday at the Temple Library in the Genealogy Room.
Members of the Society will be on hand to help anyone interested in learning how to do their own genealogy research.
Harker Heights Kiwanis Club
The Kiwanis Club of Harker Heights meets on the second and fourth Tuesday, at noon at Zum Edelweiss German Restaurant in the Heights Plaza.
Historical Society of Copperas Cove
The Copperas Cove Historical Society meets on the second Wednesday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Cove public library. Visitors are welcome to join.
For more information, contact Sandor Vegh at 254-290-8791.
KLGA
The Killeen Ladies Golf Association meets each Wednesday for regular play day at Stonetree Golf Club, 1600 Stonetree Drive. All area ladies are invited to join us for a fun day of golf. Tee time is 8:00 a.m.
Please arrive 30 minutes earlier for pairings. For more information, please contact Irene Patterson at 254-628-1602 or email imarieapat@aol.com.
Killeen Rotary Club
The Killeen Rotary Club meets the first and third Wednesday at noon at Milestone Memories, 2501 S. W.S. Young Drive, Suite 209. Join us for good food and fellowship. Call 254-702-6860 for Rotary information.
Korean War Veterans Association
The Don C. Faith Chapter 222 of the Korean War Veterans Association meets every second Saturday at noon at VFW Post 9192, 301 Wolf St. in Killeen.
For more information, contact commander Arthur L. Bryan at 254-368-7599. All who served in Korea are invited.
LULAC Herencia Council #4297
LULAC Herencia Council 4297 meets the second Monday of each month. Join us from 6-8 at the Mt. Sinai Church on Stan Schlueter.
The group will meet in the portable to the left of the parking lot. For information contact Lulacherenciacouncil4297@gmail.com.
Nubia Temple #191
Nubia Temple #191 meets monthly on the second Wednesday of each month starting at 7 p.m. to discuss important business of the temple. It meets at 304 S. 40th St. in Killeen Visiting nobles are welcome. Contact Illistrious Potentate Earnest Caffie at 254-813-0120 for directions or additional information.
VFW Post 3892
VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights, is hosting several events.
Every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday night, the post has DJ/Karaoke Capps from 7:30pm to close.
Free urban line dancing classes go from 7 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays. The post has free pool on Tuesdays. Tejano night is every 1st and 3rd Saturday of the month.
