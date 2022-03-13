Central Texas Republican Women
Central Texas Republican Women will meet Monday, March 21, 2022 at The Gin in Belton. Registration: 11:00 a.m.: Meeting called to order 11:30 a.m.
Cost is $20 per person. RSVP is required. Newly elected TFRW President Kit Whitehill will be speaking on the history of the National Federation of Republican Womena and the perks of being a member of both TFRW and NFRW. TFRW District Director SD 24 Gail Teegarden will be speaking on the history of the Texas Federation of Republican Women and CTRW 1st VP Linda Hagler will be speaking on the history of Central Texas Republican Women. This is an excellent refresher for all members and we invite new members to join.
We plan a great meeting of networking, special door prizes, and answering your questions regarding all the great opportunities offered to you as a member of these organizations.
RSVP is required by Thursday, March 17.
Prepay through Event Brite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/277553910217
Battle of the Court
The Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Department is excited about an upcoming benefit basketball game to raise more food items for the department’s food drive. We would like to invite the public to bring a non-perishable food item and enjoy the fun game of basketball with the Old Glories Granny Basketball team against the Harker Heights City Staff.
Event will be on March 19 at Harker Heights Recreation Center on 307 Miller’s Crossing
Harker Heights Kiwanis Club
The Harker Heights Kiwanis Club meets at noon on the second and fourth Tuesdays at Zum Edelweiss German Restaurant in the Harker Heights Plaza. Visitor’s welcome.
Killeen Civic Art Guild
Looking for area artists and appreciators of art.
The Killeen Civic Art Guild holds open studio on Mondays from 5 to 8 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 911-A Trimmier Road in Killeen.
Killeen Ladies Golf Association
The Killeen Ladies Golf Association meets each Wednesday at Stonetree Golf Club, 1600 Stonetree Drive, Killeen.
All area ladies are invited to join for a fun day of golf.
Tee time is 8:30 a.m.
Please arrive 30 minutes earlier for pairings.
For more information, please contact Patty Wilson at 254-630-4617 or email pattywilson767@gmail.com.
‘We Love Our Schools’ Donation Drive
The City of Harker Heights has extended the donation drive for “We Love Our Schools” until the end of March.
Items will be collected until March 28, 2022 at the Harker Heights Activities Center on 400 Indian Trail or at the Harker Heights Recreation Center on 307 Miller’s Crossing.
Non-perishable food items needed (please no expired foods): Chili, cereal, ravioli, dry milk, pasta sauce, peanut butter, can openers.
Additional Items Needed (Sizes accepted Youth XS-Adult 3XL): New socks, new underwear, new bras.
Killeen Rotary Club
The Killeen Rotary Club meets the first and third Wednesday at noon at Milestone Memories 2501 S. W.S. Young Dr, Ste 209. Join us for good food and fellowship. Call 254-702-6860 for Rotary information.
LULAC Herencia Council No. 4297
The group meets every second Monday of the month at 6 p.m. at the Harker Heights Recreation Center, 307 Miller’s Crossing. For more information, contact Adrienne Santaliz at 254-251-8711 or email at ajsantaliz@gmail.com.
VFW Post 9192
Service officers will be at the post, 301 Wolf St., Killeen, on Tuesday through Thursday, from noon to 2 p.m.
Please bring a copy of your DD Form 214 and any other document pertaining to your claim.
The post has a large ballroom and dining available for parties. The post is a smoke-free area.
VFW Post 9192 will be celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with a meal on Thursday, March 17, starting at 6 p.m. Come by and wear your Green clothing or green beads party favors. Post is located at 301 Wolf Street, 254-432-4789.
D.A.V. Chapter 29
We are available for claim filing and assistance with forms on Tuesday and Saturday mornings from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
We are also available on Tuesday evenings from 6 to 8 p.m.
Veterans and family members are welcome to these services. We are located at 607B Veteran Memorial Boulevard East, in Harker Heights.
Our Commander is James Dukes lll.
78th Guam Liberation Celebration
The 78th Guam Liberation Celebration will happen on Saturday, July 23, at Ogletree Park in Copperas Cove from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.