Altrusa International of Copperas Cove
Altrusa of Copperas Cove meets at noon the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of each month at Giovanni’s Restaurant, 115 W. Bus. Hwy 190, Copperas Cove.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Altrusa International of Copperas Cove
Altrusa of Copperas Cove meets at noon the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of each month at Giovanni’s Restaurant, 115 W. Bus. Hwy 190, Copperas Cove.
For more information on Altrusa, call Debbie Llacuna at 254-290-6277.
Area Veterans Advisory Committee
The Killeen Veterans Day parade will be in downtown at 11 a.m, Friday, November 11 with a line up beginning at 10 a.m. on Avenue E.
Prior to the parade there will be a short ceremony in front of City Hall where the Veterans Regional Site Certificate will be presented to Killeen City Mayor at 10:45.
To register for the parade, go to: www.centex-avac.org.
Bell County Genealogical Society
The Bell County Genealogical Society meets the third Tuesday of every month from 6-8 p.m. at the Temple Public Library. Attendees do not need to be from Bell County.
Killeen Rotary Club
The Killeen Rotary Club meets the first and third Wednesday at noon at Milestone Memories, 2501 S. W.S. Young Drive, Suite 209. Join us for good food and fellowship. Call 254-702-6860 for Rotary information.
National Alliance on Mental Illness
The National Alliance on Mental Illness will meet Oct. 25 at 6:30 p.m. in the fourth floor conference room in Central Counties Service building, 304 S. 22nd St., Temple.
Both caregivers, supporters and those suffering from mental illness are welcome to join us for mutual support and sharing of information. For more information, call 254-771-3638.
VFW Post 9192
VFW Post 9192 is serving breakfast every Saturday from 7 to 11 a.m. for $8. The Post has a Fish Fry on the first Friday of each month starting at 6 p.m. The Post is located at 301 Wolf St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.