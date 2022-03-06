Killeen School Retirees Association
The Killeen School Retirees Association will meet at 11:30 a.m. Monday, March 7 at the Jackson Professional Learning Center.
Representative Terry Garza from the Immigration Department will present the program.
Members are encouraged to bring canned goods or monetary donations for the Killeen Food Bank.
Yearly membership dues may be paid beginning this month.
The menu this month is beef and chicken enchiladas, Spanish rice, refried beans, chips and salsa, sour cream, sopapilla cheesecake, tea, coffee, and water. Meals cost $10.
Harker Heights Kiwanis Club
The Harker Heights Kiwanis Club meets at noon on the second and fourth Tuesdays at Zum Edelweiss German Restaurant in the Harker Heights Plaza. Visitor’s welcome.
Killeen Civic Art Guild
Looking for area artists and appreciators of art.
The Killeen Civic Art Guild holds open studio on Mondays from 5 to 8 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 911-A Trimmier Road in Killeen.
Killeen Ladies Golf Association
The Killeen Ladies Golf Association meets each Wednesday at Stonetree Golf Club, 1600 Stonetree Drive, Killeen.
All area ladies are invited to join for a fun day of golf.
Tee time is 8:30 a.m.
Please arrive 30 minutes earlier for pairings.
For more information, please contact Patty Wilson at 254-630-4617 or email pattywilson767@gmail.com.
“We Love Our Schools” Donation Drive
The City of Harker Heights has extended the donation drive for “We Love Our Schools” until the end of March.
Items will be collected until March 28, 2022 at the Harker Heights Activities Center on 400 Indian Trail or at the Harker Heights Recreation Center on 307 Miller’s Crossing.
Non-perishable food items needed (please no expired foods): Chili, cereal, ravioli, dry milk, pasta sauce, peanut butter, can openers.
Additional Items Needed (Sizes accepted Youth XS-Adult 3XL): New socks, new underwear, new bras.
Harker Heights Outdoor and Science Expo 2022
The Harker Heights Activities Center will be hosting the 2022 Outdoor & Science Expo on March 12, 2022. This event is free and open to the public. Community members are invited to come and learn about gardening, science, outdoor education, and participate in the annual Seed and Plant Swap.
The event will run from 9 am to 1 pm at the Harker Heights Activities Center, 400 Indian Trail.
Community members can bring in seeds, bulbs, and/or cuttings (no hybrid seeds please) to share and swap.
Please make sure that the seeds are clearly labeled in an envelope or container.
Labels should include the name of the plant, growing directions, and a picture of the plant if possible.
There will be vendors at the event to share information about gardening, nature education, outdoor activities, and hands on learning. Families are welcome!
For more information call 254-953-5465
Killeen Rotary Club
The Killeen Rotary Club meets the first and third Wednesday at noon at Milestone Memories 2501 S. WS Young Dr, Ste 209. Join us for good food and fellowship. Call 254-702-6860 for Rotary information.
LULAC Herencia Council No. 4297
The group meets every second Monday of the month at 6 p.m. at the Harker Heights Recreation Center, 307 Miller’s Crossing. For more information, contact Adrienne Santaliz at 254-251-8711 or email at ajsantaliz@gmail.com.
VFW Post 9192
Service officers will be at the post, 301 Wolf St., Killeen, on Tuesday through Thursday, from noon to 2 p.m.
Please bring a copy of your DD Form 214 and any other document pertaining to your claim.
The post has a large ballroom and dining available for parties. The post is a smoke-free area.
Back Road Band will be playing at the Post on Friday, March 4, from 7 to 11 p.m.
There is no charge and the public is invited to come.
The Post is located at 301 Wolf Street in Killeen and you can call the staff at 254-432-4789 for more information.
D.A.V. Chapter 29
We are available for claim filing and assistance with forms on Tuesday and Saturday mornings from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
We are also available on Tuesday evenings from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.
Veterans and Family members are welcome to these Services. We are located at 607B Veteran Memorial Boulevard East, Harker Heights, TX 76548.
Our Commander is James Dukes lll.
78th Guam Liberation Celebration
The 78th Guam Liberation Celebration will happen on Saturday, Jul. 23 at Ogletree Park in Copperas Cove from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
