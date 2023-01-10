A carjacker who robbed a man at gunpoint Monday night led police on a short chase, ending at Trimmier Road and Elms Road when he hit a utility pole and was taken into custody, according to Killeen police.
Killeen police were dispatched about 8:45 p.m. to the 4600 block of Frontier Trail in east Killeen in reference to a robbery. The victim told police that a man approached him at gunpoint and demanded his wallet, phone and his car — a Honda Civic — according to a news release Killeen Police Department late Monday night.
The suspect was spotted shortly after 9 p.m. by officers near East Stan Schlueter Loop and Mesa Drive.
“Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the suspect driver refused to stop,” the release said.
Police pursued the vehicle, which sped off westbound on Elms Road. The driver attempted to turn southbound onto Trimmier Road when he lost control and struck the utility pole, knocking out power to the intersection traffic lights, police said. Officers took the suspect into custody without further incident. Police said that no injuries were reported.
“The impact on the utility pole caused a power outage in the area and Oncor is currently on scene making repairs,” the release said.
Crews were still working on the repairs Tuesday morning.
Barriers were up diverting traffic around the entire intersection while Oncor teams continued to work.
Police cautioned students on their way to Ellison High School to walk around the barriers Tuesday morning.
According to the release, the case is active and charges are pending review with the Bell County District Attorney’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.