A carjacker who robbed a man at gunpoint Monday night led police on a short chase, ending at Trimmier Road and Elms Road when he hit a utility pole and was taken into custody, according to Killeen police.

Killeen police were dispatched about 8:45 p.m. to the 4600 block of Frontier Trail in east Killeen in reference to a robbery. The victim told police that a man approached him at gunpoint and demanded his wallet, phone and his car — a Honda Civic — according to a news release Killeen Police Department late Monday night.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.