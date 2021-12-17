A Killeen man was arrested after briefly fleeing from police around 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
The man had led troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety on a chase that ended with him crashing the car he was driving at the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and South W.S. Young Drive.
After crashing, the man, who police identified as 20-year-old Amar Paciancio-Theodore Collins was apprehended by police behind a nearby hotel, according to a news release from DPS.
A DPS trooper had attempted to make a traffic stop on the 2001 Nissan sedan Collins was driving. Collins fled and crashed when he attempted to make a turn onto southbound W.S. Young Drive, police said.
As of Friday, Collins was listed as an inmate in the Bell County Jail on multiple charges, including burglary of a vehicle and robbery.
His bond has been set at $30,921, according to the jail website.
After the crash, the Nissan ended up at an approximately 45-degree angle in a culvert at the intersection.
On scene, several officers with the Killeen Police Department assisted DPS troopers with traffic control.
“Texas DPS would like to remind motorists that evading arrest in a motor vehicle can not only be dangerous or deadly, it is a felony offense punishable up to 2-10 years in prison and a possible fine up to $10,000,” the DPS release said.
