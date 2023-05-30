Killeen police removed people who appeared to be homeless, along with shopping carts filled with belongings, from under the Trimmier Road overpass at Interstate 14 Tuesday morning.
Killeen Police Department officers “with the Community Engagement Unit were out doing a routine check of the area,” according to KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez. “One person was arrested for an outstanding warrant.”
