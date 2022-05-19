A shoplifter was arrested Wednesday evening at the Killeen Mall, according to the Killeen Police Department.
“We were contacted in reference to a shoplifter at the mall that was ‘potentially’ armed. That individual has been located and arrested,” KPD said on social media about 9 p.m. Wednesday.
Earlier that evening, social media posts began to surface like one on Facebook that said, “hearing there is a gunman/shooting at the Killeen Mall. Check on your people.”
Comments to this post included, “heavy police presence and ambulance out there.”
According to KPD, “there are no threats at the Killeen Mall after reports of an ‘active shooter’ or ‘gunman’ circulated ... on social media.”
KPD said the mall was safe.
As of Thursday morning, there was no additional information available from KPD as to when and where the person was apprehended or if he or she had a weapon at all.
Staff Report
Crime in Killeen has made it unsafe to shop or eat there. We are willing to drive and shop elsewhere. Get licensed to carry if you can’t shop anywhere else!
