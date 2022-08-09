A 15-year-old fatally shot another teenager while they were firing guns in a rural area Monday, officials said.
After receiving lifesaving care, Tavby Kucukkara, 18, succumbed to the gunshot wound at the scene, according to a news release from the Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office Monday night.
At approximately 4:26 p.m. Monday, according to the release, the sheriff’s office received a call from a juvenile male who stated that “he had accidentally shot his friend.”
Officers from the sheriff’s office and the Lometa Volunteer Fire Department responded to the 100 block of Private Road 2525.
“The deputies administered medical assistance to the victim,” according to the news release. “Acadian EMS and Air Evac EMS Helicopter were dispatched to the scene.”
Lampasas County Precinct 2 and 3 Justice of Peace Camron Brister pronounced the death at 6:05 PM. Lampasas County Sheriff’s Investigator Wayne Hilgenberg is investigating the questionable death.
