Killeen police continue to investigate a homicide that happened in the overnight hours outside of a local nightclub early Saturday morning.
Not long after the shooting, which took place in the rear parking area of Naked City Club, 4300 S. Fort Hood St., police had detained two individuals.
One of the individuals has been released, pending further investigation, but the other has been charged with deadly conduct, a Class A misdemeanor, police said in a news release Tuesday.
Around 2:45 a.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to the club in response to calls of shots fired. Multiple shell casings were taken as evidence from the scene.
When officers arrived, they located a gunshot victim near the intersection of South Fort Hood Street and East Elms Road, police said in a release Saturday.
The man, identified as Deon Dewayne Elliot, 36, was taken to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center at Fort Hood in critical condition.
Elliot later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson at 3:49 a.m. Saturday.
Police said another man was also shot and sustained non-life threatening injuries. He transported himself to Advent Health and has since been released, according to the news release.
There have been nine criminal homicides in Killeen this year, according to police.
The nightclub shooting was one of two homicides in the city over the weekend. Another fatal shooting at a local convenience store was reported early Sunday.
Bell County Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson was on call during the weekend, and pronounced both of those victims, plus one in Harker Heights, dead. Johnson reacted to those crimes in a social media post Sunday.
Naked City has been in business since July of last year , and just recently celebrated its one year anniversary on July 16.
A person messaged the Herald Monday on Facebook with a link to a TikTok video allegedly recording gunshots fired at the club that weekend. About 30 shots can be heard in the background.
(Note: This link can only be opened on a mobile device)
Anyone with additional information, photos or video of the incident should contact the Killeen Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 254-501-8860. Anonymous tips can be made to Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 or online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.
