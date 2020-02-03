I 14 fatal

Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety inspect an 18-wheeler near the base of Nolanville Hill, the area where one person was killed in a traffic incident Monday morning.

One person has died following an accident on Interstate 14 near Nolanville Hill this morning.

According to information obtained from Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Bryan Washko, a man was walking westbound on I-14 around 6:05 a.m. when he was hit by an 18-wheeler.

The man has not been identified yet, but he is believed to be around 30 years old, Washko said.

The incident happened between Nolanville and Belton.

As of 8:15 a.m. all interstate westbound lanes in the area were closed to traffic and vehicles were being diverted onto the access road.

