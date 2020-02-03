One person has died following an accident on Interstate 14 near Nolanville Hill this morning.
According to information obtained from Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Bryan Washko, a man was walking westbound on I-14 around 6:05 a.m. when he was hit by an 18-wheeler.
The man has not been identified yet, but he is believed to be around 30 years old, Washko said.
The incident happened between Nolanville and Belton.
As of 8:15 a.m. all interstate westbound lanes in the area were closed to traffic and vehicles were being diverted onto the access road.
