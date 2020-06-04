One man is dead following a motorcycle crash on Interstate Highway 14 in west Killeen on Wednesday night, according to Sgt. Bryan Washko, the spokesman for the Bell County Department of Public Safety.
Two motorcycles were travelling down the highway at high rates of speed, according to the release.
Ryan Patrick McCormick, 24, of Fort Hood was traveling westbound on I-14 on a 2015 Suzuki GSXR when he collided into the back of a 2006 Honda CBR motorcycle driven by a 29-year-old Killeen man around 9:42 p.m.
McCormick was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke, according to Washko.
The other motorcycle driver was transported to Scott and White Hospital and treated for incapacitating injuries.
