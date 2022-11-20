A serious two car accident about two miles south of Adamsville claimed the life of one driver and injured two others on Saturday afternoon.
In a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety on Sunday, Sgt. Bryan Washko said the two vehicles collided on a stretch of U.S. Highway 281 in Lampasas County about 3:30 p.m.
According to the release, Stephanie Diane Clements, 66, of Denton was driving northbound in a 2017 Mercedes Benz when the vehicle failed to control speed, lost traction with the road surface and crossed the center stripe and into the southbound lane, colliding with the front of a 2018 Audi, operated by a 48-year-old man from Austin.
“Clements was pronounced deceased on scene by Lampasas Justice of the Peace Misty Wakeman,” the release said. “The driver and (a) passenger of the Audi were transported to Scott and White Hospital in Temple with incapacitating injuries.”
The current state of the two injured are not known.
Also in the release was a cautionary reminder to motorists to slow down during inclement weather.
“Wet and/or icy roadways pose a hazard to all motorists,” Washko said. “Lowering your speed greatly reduces the probability of being involved in a traffic crash.”
