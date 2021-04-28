One person is in custody after walking into the Killeen police headquarters Tuesday evening and admitting to being part of a “domestic incident” on Gilmer Street, police said.
The individual was arrested and detained for further investigation, said KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez.
Around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday, Killeen police officers went to the 300 block of North Gilmer Street in reference to a gunshot victim.
When police arrived, they saw a male with a gunshot wound, Miramontez said.
The male was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple in critical condition.
“This investigation is active and there is no other information at this time,” Miramontez said.
