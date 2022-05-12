While Killeen had City Council, mayor and school board elections, other area cities also decided the future of their local governments, including Lampasas. Voters in the rural town had the option to decide one contested school board race and two contested city council races.
In the school board race, unofficial results showed a literal tie between two of the three candidates vying for the seat. Incumbent David Millican was not seeking reelection.
Harvey Stinnett and Kelsi Davis each finished with 459 votes or 37.2% of the votes. The Deputy Elections Administrator for Lampasas County, Susie Bays-Miller, said Thursday that the ballot board is expected to meet Friday to confirm the vote totals. If the vote totals confirm a literal tie, Bays-Miller said it would be up to the school district with how to proceed.
School district officials said there are a couple of options should it officially finish in a literal tie.
Also seeking the Place 5 seat on the school board, Chris Valdez finished in last place with 315 votes, or 25.6%.
Place 4 Trustee Jeffrey Rutland retained his seat after facing no challengers. He still received 1,104 votes.
City Council
The Lampasas City Council races saw a challenger defeat one of the incumbents for one of the seats. According to unofficial results from the county, Place 6 challenger Davis Keele overwhelmingly defeated incumbent Bob Goodart. Results showed Keele pulled in 360 votes, good for 72.7% of the votes, while Goodart received 135 votes, or 27.3%.
In the race for the Place 4 seat, incumbent Cathy Kuehne defeated challenger Myles Haider. For Haider, it is his second consecutive unsuccessful attempt at winning a seat after being defeated by Mayor T.J. Monroe in last year’s election.
Kuehne received 320 votes, or 64.8%, while Haider got 174 votes, or 35.2%.
Place 3 incumbent Chuck Williamson retained his place on the council after facing no opposition. Despite not having an opponent, he still pulled in 444 votes.
