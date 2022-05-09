In a release issued by the City of Killeen Monday, the eastbound lane of Ridgeview Drive from Meadow Drive to Crestridge Drive will be closed to through traffic from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, May 11-13, weather permitting.
Sewer services are being installed in this area, and personnel and equipment must enter the roadway to complete the work. The contractor will have traffic guided around the work site. Motorists should anticipate delays and are asked to use caution and obey traffic control devices.
Inquiries may be directed to the City of Killeen Engineering office at 254-616-3172 or email engineering@killeentexas.go
