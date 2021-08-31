Raffle tickets are still available for one lucky winner of a 2021 Ford Bronco Sport at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport, 8101 Clear Creek Road, in Killeen.
Raffle tickets went on sale in July, and the sale of them will continue through 5 p.m. Monday.
The 2021 Freedom Raffle was organized by the Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity as a way to match grant awards for building and repairing homes for low- to median-income Central Texas families, veterans and surviving spouses.
A celebration will precede the raffle drawing on Monday at the airport, beginning at 9 a.m. State Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, is scheduled to draw the winning ticket at 6 p.m. Monday, the organization said in a news release.
Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.fhahfh.org/freedomraffle or in-person at the celebration until 5 p.m. Monday, the release said.
Tickets cost $25 apiece or five for $100.
All proceeds support the new home builds for the currently accepted 18 families in the home-ownership program.
The Fort Hood Area Habitat will go live on its Facebook page at 6 p.m. for the raffle so those who have tickets but do not plan to attend can see if they won.
For those planning to attend, paid parking is available in the short-term parking lot. Parking will not be validated. Masks are mandated inside the airport.
Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International, a Christian housing ministry with a purpose of spreading God’s love through volunteers that “build homes, communities and hope in Bell, Coryell and Lampasas counties,” the release said.
