Carson Nena

Carson Nena

A Kempner man arrested on aggravated assault charges may face a additional charges in the beating death of his father Myer Nena, 61, of Kempner, according to Jess G. Ramos, Lampasas County sheriff.

Ramos issued a news release which identified the suspect, Carson Nena, 28, who was arrested in the brutal attack that took place Friday afternoon in Kempner. Nena is accused of beating both his father Myer Nena and his stepmother Gisela Nena, 62, at their home on Apache Street.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(1) comment

THUGNIFICENT KILLED ME
THUGNIFICENT KILLED ME

Sometimes you don't need words to describe "whodoneit".

...

When are words not required?

....

Usually if you see a picture or view a video.

....

Once I laid eyes on the "perp", I knew immediately what went down!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.