After receiving 0.52 inches of rain last week, Killeen and Central Texas residents can expect drier conditions this week. After Monday, which has a 30-40% chance of rain, according to the National Weather Service forecast, temperatures could begin to warm up into the 80s by the end of the week.

Monday’s rain chances are the last in the forecast through Friday.

