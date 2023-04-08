After receiving 0.52 inches of rain last week, Killeen and Central Texas residents can expect drier conditions this week. After Monday, which has a 30-40% chance of rain, according to the National Weather Service forecast, temperatures could begin to warm up into the 80s by the end of the week.
Monday’s rain chances are the last in the forecast through Friday.
The rain over the past week has been needed, especially for the two reservoirs for water in the area: Belton Lake and Stillhouse Hollow Lake.
The decline of both lakes has slowed as a result of the rains. The level of the lakes have gone down since over a year ago when a drought began ravaging the area.
As of Saturday, Stillhouse Hollow Lake was 68.8% full, slightly down from 69% a week ago, according to waterdatafortexas.org.
Belton Lake actually saw a slight increase, registering at 64.2% full on Saturday, up from 64.1% a week ago, according to waterdatafortexas.org.
The Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport has reported a total of 4.85 inches of rainfall since Jan. 1, while Skylark Field has recorded 4.55 inches.
