One of the five finalists to succeed Charles Kimble as Killeen’s police chief retired almost a year ago following a “tumultuous” three years in the same position at the Little Rock, Arkansas, Police Department.

That’s according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, which reported on May 3 that Humphrey’s leadership was “marked by internal conflict” between he and subordinates, public clashes with the Little Rock Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge No. 17 and an increase in homicides.

pbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7460

