When eight members of Congress visited Fort Hood a few weeks ago, they not only visited the locations of some of the deaths this year of Fort Hood soldiers, to include Spc. Vanessa Guillen, they also got a firsthand look at the living conditions in the barracks and on-post housing.
Maj. Gen. John Richardson IV recently assumed duties as deputy commander of operations at III Corps and Fort Hood, and in just over a month, he said he has been made aware of some of the complaints soldiers have had about the living conditions.
Richardson took to Facebook to address what he has heard so far.
Barracks
He said that in the next six years, 21 of Fort Hood’s 99 barracks are scheduled for renovation. Currently, there are 21 under renovation.
Six new barracks are also scheduled for construction within the next 10 years.
“These efforts will greatly improve quality of life for our Soldiers and ease crowding in our barracks,” Richardson said via the III Corps Facebook page. “Great work by the team, and I encourage Soldiers and the chain of command to inspect and report to ensure timely maintenance for all our barracks.”
On-Post Housing
Richardson said the need for repairs in on-post houses continues to be an ongoing challenge since many of the units are more than 50 years old.
“On-post housing at Fort Hood has my attention to take action and increase the quality of life for Soldiers and their Families living on post,” Richardson said via the III Corps Facebook page.
Lend Lease US Public Partnerships LLC, the company that manages post housing along with Fort Hood Family Housing, recently allocated $9 million to renovate 972 homes, which could take around 12 to 18 months to complete, Richardson said.
“Fort Hood leaders recently met with senior leadership of LendLease who acknowledged the continued need to re-invest in Fort Hood housing,” Richardson said in the post.
Fort Hood will publish a video at 6 p.m. today on the III Corps and Fort Hood Facebook page of Richardson and Fort Hood Garrison Commander, Col. Jason Wesbrock, holding a virtual town hall to address concerns from soldiers and family members.
The video will be pre-recorded.
