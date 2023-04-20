COPPERAS COVE — Army Maj. Shaye Haver is known for being one of the first two females to graduate from the Army’s Ranger School. Some people may not realize, especially being a woman of her stature, that she had the same fears, doubts and thoughts as many students in high school today.

On Thursday, Haver spoke to the entire Copperas Cove High School student body during two separate assemblies in the Bulldawg Gymnasium.

ranger-6.jpg

Maj. Shaye Haver answers questions from Copperas Cove High School students about her experience as a United States Army Ranger during an assembly in the gymnasium on April 20.
Ranger

In this April 26, 2015, photo, 1st Lt. Shaye Haver tackles the Darby Queen obstacle course, one of the toughest obstacle courses in U.S. Army training, at Fort Benning, Ga.

