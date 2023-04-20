Freshmen and sophomores pour into the Copperas Cove High School Gymnasium while Maj. Shaye Haver and retired Chief Warrant Officer 3 Enrique Herrera speak to a student prior to the assembly on Thursday morning.
Walter Lanier | Herald
Walter Lanier | Herald
Walter Lanier | Herald
Walter Lanier | Herald
Walter Lanier | Herald
COPPERAS COVE — Army Maj. Shaye Haver is known for being one of the first two females to graduate from the Army’s Ranger School. Some people may not realize, especially being a woman of her stature, that she had the same fears, doubts and thoughts as many students in high school today.
On Thursday, Haver spoke to the entire Copperas Cove High School student body during two separate assemblies in the Bulldawg Gymnasium.
“What’s important to highlight is not too long ago, I was sitting right here ... as a high school student just like you,” Haver said to a group of nearly 1,000 freshmen and sophomores in the 10 a.m. assembly. “And I was sitting there thinking about things like what I wanted to eat later or what I was going to be wearing tomorrow to the military ball — things like that.”
Haver, who graduated from Copperas Cove High in 2008, was part of the Junior Reserve Officer Training Program, and in her senior year, she was the cadet Bulldog Battalion commander, according to retired Chief Warrant Officer 3 Enrique Herrera, who is in his 23rd year with the school and was Haver’s instructor.
Upon graduation, Haver went straight to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in New York.
She told the students that along her path, she found that there were things in life that she was timid about or shy about, and the discipline, responsibility and leadership she learned in the Army helped her overcome it.
“What you may seriously be thinking about right now is a data point,” she said Thursday. “It is a point along your life, and there’s so much growth, there’s so much opportunity.
“You may not know today what it is that you’re going to become tomorrow, but you got to try and do things that are a little uncomfortable in order to get there.”
Doing the Army’s 62-day Ranger school proved one thing for Haver: that she can push farther than she ever had before.
At the time, the Army realized that women could contribute in ways leadership hadn’t explored to that point and opened up Ranger School to women to participate. In the first class, 200 women were interested, 19 were selected to attend and only two graduated, including Haver.
“I think that for me, if I wouldn’t have pushed myself the way that — I did not even know at the time because there was no one that looked like me, no woman had done what I had done before,” she said. “If I hadn’t had to do something that was making me push beyond just a little bit past to the next thing that I wouldn’t have been able to do better.”
After graduation from the U.S. Military Academy, Haver spent some time of her career as an Apache pilot. Now, she is an infantry officer and assigned to the Army’s Old Guard in Washington, D.C.
