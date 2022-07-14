UPDATE, 3:40 p.m.: A wildfire is near the campus of Texas A&M University-Central Texas, and firefighters are on scene, officials said.
UPDATE, 3:47 p.m.: the Copperas Cove Fire Department has responded and has sent fire units to assist.
Killeen firefighters are responding to one or more wildfires in south Killeen on Thursday.
Shortly after 2 p.m., multiple Killeen fire trucks and firefighters were seen battling a blaze near the Morning Sun Mobile Home Park off of Stagecoach Road.
According to radio traffic between emergency responders and dispatchers, fire crews were also responding to a fire near Featherline Road in south Killeen, and crews were asking help from rural Bell County fire departments.
