One person died in a Copperas Cove house fire, officials announced on Wednesday.
The fire occurred at 7:08 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of January Street, Copperas Cove Deputy Fire Chief Gary Young announced in a news release.
“The first arriving firefighters found smoke emitting from an upstairs portion of the home, and were told that two residents were still inside the upstairs portion of the home,” Young said in the release. “Mutual Aid assistance was immediately requested from Fort Hood Fire Department for a Fire Engine and Fort Hood EMS for one ambulance.”
A neighbor and law enforcement officials assisted one resident from an upstairs window near the time that firefighters arrived on scene. Once there, firefighters began their search.
“The upstairs was heavily charged with smoke which caused a complete loss of visibility. The other resident was eventually found after a lengthy search and was immediately removed from the residence and moved instantly to an awaiting ambulance,” Young said. “The resident was found without any signs of life. The resident was transported to AdventHealth Hospital in Killeen where he was later deemed to have not survived.”
Officials said the male victim was in his 50s but did not release his name.
The resident who was helped from the upstairs window as well as a firefighter were also taken to AdventHealth for evaluation.
Copperas Cove’s fire marshal is still investigating the cause of the fire.
