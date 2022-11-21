One person was hospitalized and two others treated at the scene of an accident involving a Killeen Police Department vehicle just before 8 p.m. on Saturday, police confirmed on Monday.
In a statement from the police department, officers with the Traffic Unit are investigating the crash which happened as two officers were driving northbound on W.S. Young Drive near Central Texas Expressway to a call for service.
The KPD vehicle was running with lights and sirens activated when the driver of a Kia, traveling westbound on Central Texas Expressway, struck the cruiser, according to KPD.
The driver was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple in stable condition, the statement said.
“The officers sustained minor injuries and were treated and released at the scene by Killeen E.M.S.,” according to the statement.
