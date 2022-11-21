KPD vehicles

Police vehicles were seen outside the Killeen Police Department Headquarters.

 Herald | File

One person was hospitalized and two others treated at the scene of an accident involving a Killeen Police Department vehicle just before 8 p.m. on Saturday, police confirmed on Monday.

In a statement from the police department, officers with the Traffic Unit are investigating the crash which happened as two officers were driving northbound on W.S. Young Drive near Central Texas Expressway to a call for service.

