On Monday, “The Voice” — a singing competition TV show on NBC — aired its final episode of the “knockout rounds” for the 21st season. Both singers with Killeen ties, Jershika Maple and Manny Keith, performed in this episode.
Maple sang against contestant Paris Winningham to keep her spot on Team (John) Legend. Legend named Maple the winner and Winningham was stolen by Team (Blake) Shelton. Maple will continue to advance further in the show.
Keith battled the father and son duo Jim and Sasha Allen. Keith lost to the duo and was eliminated from the show.
Earlier in the season, both contestants were almost eliminated in their “battle rounds” after losing their perspective battles, but were stolen by other team leads which saved them from elimination.
Maple was stolen from Team (Kelly) Clarkson and added to Team Legend in episode 8. Keith was stolen from Team Shelton and added to Team (Ariana) Grande in episode 9.
The 13th episode aired on Monday.
Killeen residents and fans can continue to support Maple by watching for her next performance on “The Voice”, which airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 7 p.m. on NBC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.