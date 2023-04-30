One week of early voting for the May 6 municipal elections is in the books and two days remain. Through one week, approximately 1,700 people have voted in Killeen and Harker Heights for the separate municipal elections.
Cities did not have numbers of voters for each day, but instead had rosters of who has voted.
On the ballot for May 6 are seats on the Killeen City Council, Killeen ISD board of trustees, Harker Heights City Council and the Central Texas College board of directors.
In Harker Heights, the mayor’s race and decriminalized marijuana is also on the ballot.
Early voting continues through Tuesday. Locations and times are below:
Locations (Early voting can be done at any location)
Killeen City Hall: 101 N. College St.
Jackson Professional Learning Center: 902 Rev. R. A. Abercrombie Drive
Lions Club Park Senior Center: 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop
Harker Heights Recreation Center: 307 Millers Crossing
