It is officially less than a year until Killeen, Copperas Cove, Harker Heights and much of Central Texas is plunged into total darkness. All three cities are considered “prime” viewing locations for the total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024.

City and chamber officials of all three cities are expecting an influx of people and revenue as a result of being in the eclipse’s path of totality, which means there will be total darkness as the moon’s orbital path crosses directly in front of the sun.

Solar eclipse 4.jpg

A total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024, is expected to draw a large crowd to Central Texas. Cities are preparing for a large influx of visitors.

