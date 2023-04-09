It is officially less than a year until Killeen, Copperas Cove, Harker Heights and much of Central Texas is plunged into total darkness. All three cities are considered “prime” viewing locations for the total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024.
City and chamber officials of all three cities are expecting an influx of people and revenue as a result of being in the eclipse’s path of totality, which means there will be total darkness as the moon’s orbital path crosses directly in front of the sun.
The 120-mile-wide path of totality runs from roughly Del Rio northeastward through Tyler, with Austin, Waco and Killeen squarely in the middle of the shadow’s projected path.
After having held two town halls for business owners on Feb. 28 and March 1, Matthew Irvine told KXXV that based on conversations with cities in the path of totality of the Aug. 21, 2017, total solar eclipse, hotels are likely to be booked full.
Irvine is the director of Killeen’s Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.
As of Friday, some hotels in Killeen either didn’t have any bookings yet for the week before the eclipse, which is scheduled for a Monday afternoon, or were not sure.
An employee with the Residence Inn by Marriott in Killeen, however, said several people have already inquired about the rates for that time. She told the Herald that those rates would be made available sometime in May, which will allow people to begin making bookings with Residence Inn in Killeen and Temple for that week. Temple is also in the path of totality.
Totality in Killeen is scheduled to begin 20 seconds after 1:36 p.m. and is expected to last 4 minutes, 16 seconds. In Copperas Cove, totality is scheduled to begin at 1:36 p.m. and is scheduled to last 4 minutes, 23 seconds.
The time spent in totality in 2024 will be nearly double what it was in 2017. According to NASA, the longest time of totality in 2017 was 2 minutes, 40.2 seconds.
In his conversations with other cities, Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Stoddard said he expects any open space to be full.
“Us as a city, we’re just concerned about the city facilities, but we’re trying to educate these other land owners ... we’re trying to get the word out there that if you have this open space, if you don’t plan for it, it’s just going to be overrun with people,” Stoddard said during an update to the Copperas Cove City Council on March 21.
Stoddard has said that some cities of similar size to Copperas Cove, which sports an estimated population of around 38,000, had between 20,000 to 50,000 visitors during the 2017 eclipse.
The city of Harker Heights is expecting 16,000 to 20,000 visitors for the total eclipse, and that’s partly due to there not being many hotels or open spaces.
“We don’t have a lot of hotels,” said Gina Pence, the president of the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce, during a City Council workshop Tuesday. “But we can still provide activities for those who come to our city.”
During the workshop, council members in Harker Heights suggested the city hold an event such as a music festival.
Pence noted that the chamber and city’s library are partnering on the event, with the library handling the education component and the chamber dealing with marketing and promotions. She also told the council that the Killeen school district is partnering with Central Texas College to provide educational opportunities surrounding the event.
Killeen ISD students are scheduled to be in class the day of the eclipse. Copperas Cove students are not, as the day is scheduled as a student holiday.
Copperas Cove ISD also reportedly told the city that it would offer its athletic stadiums as eclipse-viewing venues, according to Ashley Wilson, the admin/event coordinator for the Cove Parks and Recreation Department.
During the March 21 meeting, Wilson told the Copperas Cove City Council that the Parks and Recreation Department is likely to plan events specific to that weekend.
“We are recommending that we move my Spring Festival to that weekend and make it from a one-day festival to a three-day festival,” Wilson said. “Spring Festival is technically supposed to be two weekends prior, so it just makes sense for me to move it to the same weekend.”
The city of Copperas Cove created a committee for planning for the eclipse that is comprised of the Parks and Recreation staff along with the Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau, as well as business owners.
Wilson said the Chamber of Commerce may also plan a vendor market in downtown Copperas Cove for that weekend, similar to how it used to have Krist Kindl Markt downtown before it moved to City Park.
The committee has also recommended that Ogletree Gap Park be used for RV and tent camping, while Rhode Park be used for tent camping only.
In order to allow camping in the parks, however, the city council will have to modify the city’s ordinances, which currently forbid it. How that will look is unknown, since Copperas Cove City Manager Ryan Haverlah said such actions would require city attorney oversight.
“We don’t want to change the entire ordinance just for a few days and then have to go back and revise that ordinance,” Haverlah said on March 21. “There may be some other mechanism that city council can approve in terms of not having to change the entire ordinance.”
Wilson also recommended that the city consider the use of South Park, High Chaparral Park, Kate Street Park and Highland Park for eclipse-related events.
In the early stages, the onus of planning in Copperas Cove has fallen mostly on the Parks and Recreation Department. That may change soon, however.
During Tuesday’s meeting, the Copperas Cove City Council gave concensus agreement to allow Haverlah to create and hire for a “project-based position” to coordinate planning for the 2024 eclipse.
“It has become very evident that while we’ve begun this process of planning, that it is a large undertaking in terms of time and effort,” Haverlah said Tuesday.
According to Haverlah, the salary money for the position would not come from the city’s operating budget.
“Because it is to support visitation or tourism to our community and will have a direct impact with the hotel industry — (with) the number of hotel rooms being reserved — this position, as well as the subsequent related expenses for the position, would qualify for the use of Hotel Occupancy Tax funds,” Haverlah said. “There are over $300,000 in the available funds for Hotel Occupancy Tax.”
Section 351.101(e) of the Texas Tax Code authorizes the use of such funds for salaries.
