An online auction, which started Monday, will benefit the newest Boys & Girls Club in Killeen. The auction, which is being hosted by the Boys & Girls Club of Central Texas and the Killeen Auction House, goes until 5 p.m. Sunday.
The auction can be accessed at www.killeenbid.com.
All items purchased will be used for the new Killeen club — Great Futures Campus — in Killeen and will be considered charitable contributions, according to a news release by Boys & Girls Club spokesman Daniel Hall.
The Great Futures Campus is scheduled to be open late this summer, the release said.
The club’s initiative is a phased plan, which includes the moving the regional headquarters into the new clubhouse. The Great Futures Campus, 704 N. Gray St., is a 10,000-square foot building for children 6 to 12 years old.
Phase 2 of the plan, which will begin later this year, will include a college and career center for teenage members, a full gymnasium and a family counseling and therapy center, the release said.
More information on the Great Futures project can be found at www.bgctx.org/GF25.
