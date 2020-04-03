Anybody looking to take courses for personal or professional development can take them online with Central Texas College and its continuing education program.
It is not necessary to be a student of CTC to register for the courses, said college spokesman Bruce Vasbinder.
People can sign up to learn new skills or enhance others, Vasbinder said in a news release.
Some courses are offered in a self-paced format, while others are offered with an instructor-led format, the release said.
Courses that are led by an instructor will be six weeks in length. Those who register for the self-paced courses have up to three months to complete the course.
Personal development courses include, but are not limited to, discover digital photography, interpersonal communication, advanced fiction writing, introduction to screen writing, discover sign language, speed Spanish and blogging and podcasting for beginners, the release said.
Professional development courses include Microsoft Excel, SQL programming, accounting fundamentals, creating WordPress websites, grant writing, project management fundamentals, grammar refresher and Quickbooks online.
“The self-paced career training and certificate programs are designed to help you start a new career or advancement within your current occupation,” the release said.
For a complete list of available online courses or to register for any of the programs, call 254-526-1586 or visit online at ctcd.edu/ce.
All courses have various costs, but prices will be disclosed after registration, Vasbinder said.
