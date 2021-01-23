A GoFundMe page to raise funds to pay for a local man’s funeral expenses is on its way to tripling its initial goal and thousands of people have signed an online petition calling for the arrest of the Killeen police officer who shot and killed the man earlier this month.
The GoFundMe page for Patrick Lynn Warren Sr., the 52-year-old man who was shot and killed by a Killeen Police Department officer on Jan. 10, has raised more than $57,000, as of Saturday. Its original goal was $20,000, and the goal later was raised to $100,000.
“My father was the sole provider for his family. He had a life insurance policy but with the rise of COVID-19 he was let go from his job and the policy expired 3 months ago,” said Warren’s son, Patrick Warren Jr., on GoFundMe.
On Change.org, the online petition “Justice for Patrick Warren Sr.” had garnered more than 35,000 signatures.
The family has accused the officer of being unprepared to handle a mental health call.
The Herald has looked into the background of Warren as well as the officer who shot him.
Warren Sr. has a criminal history of arrests in Bryan, about 95 miles southeast of Killeen. The arrests date back to 1989 and end in 2011, including convictions for aggravated assault, a second-degree felony, and assault on a family member with bodily injury, a Class A misdemeanor.
He was arrested by Bryan police on Sept. 26, 2011, and later convicted of assault causing bodily injury to a family member after police said he punched the victim in the face several times after she accused him of infidelity, according to a three-page arrest affidavit obtained by The Herald.
Bryan police who responded to a 911 hang-up call located Warren Sr., who admitted to have been in an argument with his wife.
The officer then located the victim, who was at the residence where the 911 hang-up had originated. “The victim’s clothes looked to be ripped and her shirt was falling off her body because it could not be buttoned,” according to the affidavit. “She said that the reason her clothes looked like this were because Patrick had strip-searched her looking for the keys” that he said she had hidden.
Police said the victim did not want to press charges, but Warren was arrested because a witness had observed the assault. On Feb. 14, 2012, he was sentenced in a Brazos County courtroom to a year in prison and two years of probation, DPS records showed.
On June 14, 1993, Bryan police arrested Warren Sr., then 24 years old, on an aggravated assault charge. He was convicted and sentenced to five years in prison on that charge, according to DPS records. The Bryan Police Department no longer had the file on the 1993 charge.
Warren Sr. has other convictions for misdemeanor possession of marijuana in 1989, for which he was sentenced in a Brazos County court to a year of probation; and possession of a dangerous drug and failure to identify as a fugitive, both in 1992, for which he was sentenced to six years of probation.
The Warren family’s attorney did not return the Herald’s request for comment on the context of the past charges.
The police officer, Contreras, worked as a Patriot Launching Station operator and Avenger crewmember during his time in the Army, from 1999 to 2015. He left the Army as a sergeant first class and deployed to Kuwait from November 2011 to October 2012 and to Iraq from September 2003 to May 2004, according to the Army.
He served at Fort Hood between March 2009 and July 2015.
Contreras, a five-year veteran of KPD, is on administrative leave while KPD detectives and the Texas Rangers investigate the case, which is normal protocol for officer involved shootings.
Both Warren’s family and KPD have released videos of the shooting, which has attracted nationwide media attention. The family is calling for KPD to fire Contreras and bring charges against him. Their lawyer has called Warren’s death a murder.
Warren, 52, was waving his arms and approaching Contreras when he was fatally shot near his front yard after being shocked with a Taser in response to a mental health call from the family.
Contreras graduated from the Killeen Police Academy in March 2016 along with eight other officers.
