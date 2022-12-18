Cynthia Harris and her sister, Gwendolyn, were among dozens of low-income and homeless in the downtown Killeen area to enjoy a holiday feast served up by members of the Open Book Fellowship church.

“I think it’s beautiful,” said Cynthia, who has been living for six years at the old Cowhouse Hotel complex on North Gray Street. “A lot of people don’t have anything like this. Don’t make me start crying now. I just love it, and I thank God.”

