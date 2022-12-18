Cynthia Harris and her sister, Gwendolyn, were among dozens of low-income and homeless in the downtown Killeen area to enjoy a holiday feast served up by members of the Open Book Fellowship church.
“I think it’s beautiful,” said Cynthia, who has been living for six years at the old Cowhouse Hotel complex on North Gray Street. “A lot of people don’t have anything like this. Don’t make me start crying now. I just love it, and I thank God.”
Gwendolyn, who also lives in the building, agreed: “It’s wonderful. It’s a blessing. It really is.”
A couple dozen volunteers from the 85-member, non-denominational church on West Veterans Memorial Boulevard brought trays of homemade food and set up a long serving line in a meeting room at the downtown housing complex last Friday that included turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, dressing, gravy, cranberry sauce, candied yams, green beans, corn, hot rolls, bread, tea, sodas, and a table filled with desserts.
When the doors opened at 6 o’clock, a steady stream of hungry men and women came through the line, with some staying to eat their fill, some taking meals to go, and some doing both.
Pastor Shane White, son of a U.S. Army soldier and a longtime Killeen resident, said he did not have a count of exactly how many people were served, but the goal was to have enough food on hand to feed 100, and by the time the room cleared an hour-and-a-half after the dinner began, nearly all the food was gone.
“Amazing,” White said. “It was just amazing. That’s all I can say. A good mixture of residents, homeless, people from other churches. So it was good.”
Open Book Fellowship recently rented office space at the hotel building as part of its outreach efforts to help the city’s homeless population. Aside from last week’s holiday meal, the church also helps provide hot food and clothing twice a week on Wednesdays and Fridays at 605 N. Gray St.
Assistant Pastor Angel Valencia, a career soldier and former member of the famed 82nd Airborne Division, said such programs are part of the church’s mission, which states in part: “We want to impact our community and the people in it.”
“This is what we’re called to do as followers of Christ,” Valencia said. “Meet the needs of people who don’t have anything. If you read the Bible, you’ll see even in Luke, when John the Baptist was baptizing people. They said, ‘What do we need to do, now that we’re baptized?’
“He said, ‘If you see a brother who doesn’t have a cloak, and you have two, give him one. If you see a brother who doesn’t have food, and you have plenty, give it to him.’ Even back then, John the Baptist was saying this is what you need to do, if you want to be pleasing to Christ.”
One member of the church who was on hand to help serve meals was Denise Dibble, who said she enjoys doing whatever she can to help those less fortunate than her.
“It’s just something that’s close to my heart,” Dibble said. “I’ve kinda always been on the selfish side, and this year it just seems different for me. I’m just so grateful for what I have, and what my husband has provided for us, that I just wanted to give back.”
Meanwhile, downtown area resident Tony Lopez, who is a regular visitor to the church’s Wednesday and Friday programs, was all smiles Friday as he went through the serving line a second time.
“They really, really help people,” he said. “A lot of people don’t have nothing, so the food and clothes really helps them. It puts food in my belly.”
