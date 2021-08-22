A spacious home with all of the upgrades is available in Copperas Cove during a market which is slowly beginning to stabilize.
Texas Bound Relators held an open house for the home located at 1107 Judy Lane in Copperas Cove. Home seekers had the chance to view the home from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.
The home had plenty of space, with four bedrooms and two bathrooms, a large back yard with two trees providing ample shade, recently installed new flooring and a brand new HVAC unit. The house is currently listed for $238,000. It was built in 1997. It also sits on a 9,148 square-foot lot, and the home itself is 2,334 square-feet.
Three people had attended the open house that day, according to Texas Bound Real Estate agent Georgia Morales. Right now, home prices have seen an upward trend, but Morales says that’s beginning to settle and this market is definitely a sellers market at the moment.
To view photos and more information on this property, visit www.compass.com/listing/1107-judy-lane-copperas-cove-tx-76522/846528485907405913/
