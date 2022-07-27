Commuters have a little more room to breathe on Interstate 14 — so long as they’re coming from Belton to the Harker Heights area.
Paving for the westbound portion of phase two of the I-14 expansion project is largely completed, pushing the formerly two-lane highway to three lanes in most places and offering a bit more breathing room for commuters coming from Belton. However, the eastbound lanes, which carry traffic from Harker Heights thorough Nolanville to Belton, are still under construction. Several exits remain blocked off, as does the highway’s shoulder in several places, resulting in a tight squeeze during peak travel times.
Phase two, also known as the Nolanville project, officially stretches between Indian Trail in Harker Heights to Simmons Road in Belton. Phase two has a preliminary cost of $39.5 million and was originally slated for completion by the end of December 2021.
Phase three reaches from Simmons Road in Belton to Interstate 35, and started about the same time as phase two with a preliminary cost of $43.3 million and an estimated completion date of May 2023.
Phase 1, which stretches between West Farm to Market 2410 in Harker Heights and Indian Trail, was initiated in April 2018 and completed in 2019 at a cost of roughly $7.2 million.
Once completed, the project will expanded I-14 from two to three lanes in each direction from Belton to Copperas Cove, which is about 28 miles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.