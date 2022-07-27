I-14 3

Work on the westbound lanes of the I-14 expansion project from Harker Heights to Belton have completed, leaving just the eastbound lanes for phase 2, which is scheduled to be completed in December.

Commuters have a little more room to breathe on Interstate 14 — so long as they’re coming from Belton to the Harker Heights area.

Paving for the westbound portion of phase two of the I-14 expansion project is largely completed, pushing the formerly two-lane highway to three lanes in most places and offering a bit more breathing room for commuters coming from Belton. However, the eastbound lanes, which carry traffic from Harker Heights thorough Nolanville to Belton, are still under construction. Several exits remain blocked off, as does the highway’s shoulder in several places, resulting in a tight squeeze during peak travel times.

