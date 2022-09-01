Tracy Lawrence at Fort Hood

Kyle Park, an Austin based singer, opens a Thursday evening concert for Tracy Lawrence a country singer for members of the Fort Hood community during a free concert, Thursday, March 13, 2014 at Hood Stadium at Fort Hood.

 Herald/CATRINA RAWSON

Country music performer Lee Brice will headline a free concert for Fort Hood soldiers and their families on Friday.

The concert, also known as Operation Pizza Taco “A Free All-American Concert,” will run from 6 to 9:30 p.m. at Hood Stadium, 2333 Hood Stadium Road.

