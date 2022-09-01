Country music performer Lee Brice will headline a free concert for Fort Hood soldiers and their families on Friday.
The concert, also known as Operation Pizza Taco “A Free All-American Concert,” will run from 6 to 9:30 p.m. at Hood Stadium, 2333 Hood Stadium Road.
Gates open at 5 p.m. with the Eli Young Band taking the stage first at 6 p.m.
Lee Brice is scheduled to take the stage at 8 p.m.
The free event is sponsored by the Exchange, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and Fort Hood’s Directorate of Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation. Concert-goers will also be able to purchase food and drinks before and during the concert.
“The concert is an example of the Exchange’s dedication to improving the quality of life at Fort Hood and on military installations around the world,” said Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, Exchange senior enlisted advisor in a Thursday news release.
Strollers, coolers, backpacks smaller than 360 cubic inches, small backpacks and video recorders are all permitted at the event. Weapons of any kind, glass containers (with the exception of baby bottles), alcohol and grills are not allowed. A more conclusive list of permitted items may be found online at: https://bit.ly/3CQVRbU.
